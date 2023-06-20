Ten fascinating facts about Titanic, the sunken ship still creating stories today

The Titanic, an icon in maritime history, has captivated the world's imagination since its tragic sinking in 1912. Here are ten fascinating facts about this ill-fated vessel as the world watches the latest drama to unfold:

1. Titanic was a marvel of engineering and luxury. At the time of her launch, she was the largest ship ever built, measuring 882 feet in length and weighing over 46,000 tons. With a top speed of 24 knots, she was among the fastest vessels in the world.

2. The ship's construction took over two years to complete, involving more than 3,000 workers at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The final cost of building the Titanic was around $7.5 million, equivalent to nearly $200 million today.

3. Titanic was designed to be the epitome of comfort and opulence. She boasted lavish amenities such as a gymnasium, swimming pool, Turkish bath, library, and several fine-dining options, catering to the needs of her wealthy passengers.

4. The ship was equipped with the state-of-the-art safety features of her time, including 16 watertight compartments and a double hull. However, she only carried 20 lifeboats, enough to save only a third of her total capacity of approximately 2,200 passengers and crew.

5. On her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City, Titanic carried over 1,300 passengers and 900 crew members from different social classes, ranging from the wealthiest elites to the poorest immigrants.

6. The infamous iceberg that caused Titanic's downfall was spotted at 11:40 PM on April 14, 1912, by lookout Frederick Fleet. Despite immediate evasive actions, the ship collided with the iceberg, rupturing her hull and flooding her lower compartments.

7. The sinking took approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, during which time many passengers struggled to find safety. Unfortunately, due to insufficient lifeboats and a lack of proper procedures, only about 700 people survived the disaster.

8. The rescue ship Carpathia responded to Titanic's distress signals and arrived on the scene at around 4:00 AM on April 15. The Carpathia was able to save the surviving passengers and crew, who were later transported to New York City.

9. The Titanic disaster had a profound impact on maritime safety regulations. It led to the creation of the International Ice Patrol, which still operates today, as well as the establishment of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

10. The wreck of the Titanic was eventually discovered in 1985 by Dr. Robert Ballard, approximately 12,500 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean. The site remains a compelling destination for scientific research, historical study, and deep-sea exploration.