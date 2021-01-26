The NHS and care workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic

At least 221 frontline health and care workers have been identified after dying with coronavirus.

Through tributes from loved ones and confirmation through sources such as local NHS trusts and other authorities, the PA news agency has confirmed the names of health and social care workers who have died after contracting Covid-19 since March 11 2020.

This chronological list contains people who were working in roles shortly before their deaths where they were likely to come into contact with patients.

The figure is likely to be lower than the true number of workers who have died, as the names of some victims will not yet be in the public domain.

– Val Stimson, hospital receptionist

Val Stimson, a receptionist at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital, who died after contracting Covid-19 (PA Media)

Val Stimson was a receptionist at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital, a job she started in 2018 after a career in banking.

The 62-year-old, who was twice a great-grandmother, died within a week of testing positive for coronavirus.

Daughter Tina Bass said: “Mum was passionate about working for the NHS, and really liked the fact she could help people.”

– Rachel Trott, healthcare assistant

Rachel Trott, 36, a healthcare assistant at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, died after testing positive for coronavirus.

She had been with the team for three months, and her position was her first role within the NHS.

Lynn Marshall, Ms Trott’s ward manager, said: “Rachel had only been with us for a short time but had made an impact on many of us with her lovely caring nature and warm personality.”

– Donal O’Donoghue

Professor Donal O’Donoghue, who was registrar of the Royal College of Physicians, was made an OBE in 2018 for his services to kidney patients.

The medic, who was based at Salford Royal, died on January 3 at the age of 64.

In a statement, the Northern Care Alliance said: “As a well respected clinical and world-renowned researcher, he has without a doubt shaped modern nephrology and has driven medical advancement and research in kidney care.”

– Augustine Obaro, GP

Dr Obaro, 63, died on January 1 after years of service working as a GP at Addison Road Medical Practice in Walthamstow, London.

A father of four, Dr Obaro moved to the UK in 1999 from Nigeria and Waltham Forest Clinical Commissioning Group said he will be “sadly missed”.

– Bridget Palmer, nurse

Bridget Palmer, a staff nurse at Clitheroe Community Hospital, died on December 29 after contracting coronavirus, a spokesman for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) said.

The trust said she “dedicated her life and career to helping and caring for her patients”.

Coronavirus – Wed Jan 6, 2021

– Yvonne Taggart, healthcare assistant

Yvonne Taggart worked for the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, who confirmed she died with Covid-19 on Christmas Eve.

– Malcolm Bonney, paramedic

Described as a man with a “huge heart”, the ambulance worker from York, 65, had worked for the NHS for 43 years before his death with Covid-19 on December 23.

According to an obituary in The York Press, he missed the birth of his first grandchild by less than two weeks – the baby born on January 3 has been named George Malcolm in his honour.

– Afzal Ansari, consultant physician

Dr Ansari died with Covid-19 on December 22 after six years working at Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals (BHRUT) in London.

He had most recently been treating coronavirus patients on the elderly care ward at Queens Hospital, and his colleague Khalid Haque said in a GoFundMe tribute that he was as an “extraordinary person”.

– Ana Lisa Sayson, nurse

Ana Lisa Sayson, a nurse who worked at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, died on December 15 after contracting Covid-19.

In a statement, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde described her as much-loved and “an incredibly compassionate nurse who was devoted to the care of her patients”.

– Tony Chadbourne, ambulance technician

Known as Chad or Chadders, Tony devoted 23 years to working in the ambulance service and worked in Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

1_Tony Chadbourne

In a statement, his family said: “Tony was without doubt an NHS hero who dedicated his life to his career. As he rose up through the ranks nothing was too much trouble for Tony whose huge heart meant he went above and beyond for his patients, colleagues and friends.

“He cared deeply for his colleagues who were also some of his best friends – his work family.”

– Bernard Meriales, healthcare assistant

Mr Meriales, 48, was known to friends at Peterborough City Hospital as Bong, and died on December 7 at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Caroline Walker, chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “The news of Bernard’s death has come as a terrible shock to all who knew him. Our sincerest thoughts are with his wife Bev, who also works at PCH, their family and loved ones, plus the ward team on A8.

“Bernard was a popular member of the team and will be greatly missed.”

– Barclay Mason, senior charge nurse

Barclay Mason, 56, was a senior charge nurse at The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT) in Harlow in Essex for more than 20 years.

Mr Mason, who was originally from New Zealand, was treated for coronavirus at the hospital where he worked.

His family and close friends said in a statement: “The sadness we feel is more than words can express.

“The most amazing man in our life, father to our children, has died.”

– Dr Abdul-Razaq Abdullah, GP

Dr Abdullah, 68, ran a practice in Rainham, London, and had worked in the borough of Havering for 30 years before his death on December 8 with Covid-19 – having moved to the UK from Iraq in 1985.

His daughter Dr Ayat Abdullah, who is also a GP, told general practice magazine Pulse her father felt he could not retire and wanted to “be there for these patients and work through this Covid crisis”.

– Rob Healey, emergency department nurse

Mr Healey had worked for the North Bristol NHS Trust for 20 years in several different roles, including at Frenchay Hospital, in cardiology, the clinical site team, and was more recently seconded to the clinical research team.

Trust chief executive Andrea Young said: “Rob was a much-loved nurse who dedicated 20 years to North Bristol NHS Trust.

“It is a testament to his ED family that he returned to join his colleagues this year after a period of working in Clinical Research, where he was also very popular.”

– David Weir, respiratory consultant

Dr Weir died with Covid-19 on December 3, having worked as a doctor for the NHS for more than 30 years.

Based in north Manchester for the majority of his career, for the last year he had worked at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust – who said he “spent his life helping people in their time of need”.

– Adela Baldwin-White, healthcare assistant and care worker

Coronavirus – Sun Dec 6, 2020 (PA Media)

Described as a “pocket rocket” who “just inspired everyone”, Adela Baldwin-White from Grimsby died on December 3 aged 47.

Her husband Lawrence Baldwin-White, 65, told the PA news agency: “She’s just a great person and she puts everyone else first. Even when she went into hospital… she was still looking out for people instead of resting and trying to help other people.”

– Kalli Mantala-Bozos, clinical psychologist

Kalli Mantala-Bozos was a clinical psychologist at South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, described as “genuine and kind-hearted” by colleagues.

The trust said she died after a “prolonged battle” with Covid-19.

– Dave Kemp, ward clerk

Mr Kemp, who worked on the Acute Assessment Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Cambridgeshire, was described as “a very popular member of the team” by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

He died with Covid-19 on December 1 at Addenbrookes’ Hospital, leaving behind his wife Barbara, who is part of the Maternity team at Hinchingbrooke.

– Cristina Baldwin, healthcare assistant

Cristina Baldwin was a healthcare assistant, who had been working on the wards at the Royal Blackburn, for the past eight years,

Cristina_Baldwin

Cristina Baldwin died on November 25 after contracting Covid-19.

– Hannah Jackson, staff nurse

Hannah Jackson

Described as a “much-loved” nurse, Ms Jackson moved to the UK from Dominica to work for Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham, Kent.

She died on November 22 after contracting coronavirus around a week earlier. Colleagues said she was an “amazing lady”, adding that there was “never a frown in the room whilst she was around”.

– Nicola Diles, administrative assistant

Ms Diles joined Hull University Teaching Hospitals in 2016 but died with Covid-19 in the ICU at Hull Royal Infirmary on November 15.

The trust said her role meant she worked with a variety of staff and patients who had the “honour of knowing her”.

– Krishnan Subramanian, consultant anaesthetist

Coronavirus – Fri Nov 13, 2020 (PA Media)

“Quiet and dedicated” consultant anaesthetist Dr Krishnan Subramanian died on November 12, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust said. Aged in his late 40s, he worked at Royal Derby Hospital and had previously trained at hospitals across the East Midlands.

“Hugely committed to his work, he stood out for his tireless patience with trainee doctors, for his professionalism and for his characteristic grin,” said colleague Dr John Williams, clinical director of anaesthetics and theatres at the Trust.

– Mark Simons, health care assistant

Mr Simons worked at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Rhondda Cynon Taf, South Wales. He died on November 10.

Unite Wales described him as “an extremely active and influential” representative, who was “tenacious and committed” and always did his best for the workers he represented.

– Paul Gaythwaite, mental health nurse

Paul Gaythwaite, 53, had worked for North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for 22 years, most recently as a senior nurse supporting older people with mental health conditions in St Helens.

He leaves behind husband David, whom he had been with for 22 years and married three years ago. Friend Nicky Mercer said: “In all my career, I don’t think I’ve ever worked with a more dedicated nurse. Paul gave so much of himself and his cheeky sense of humour made him very popular with patients – they asked for him by name as their care co-ordinator. ”

– Wilbald Tesha, nurse

Mr Tesha spent 30 years working for the NHS in Eastbourne, Sussex.

Wilbald Tesha

He worked at Eastbourne District General Hospital and spent time in intensive care before his death in September.

The father of one came from a small village at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, Simbwe, and had been living and working in Eastbourne for the last three decades.

– Carlton Moyston, hospital driver

Coronavirus – Mon Jun 29, 2020 (PA Media)

Carlton Moyston, 61, had worked at the University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust since 1998.

He died at the Bristol Royal Infirmary’s intensive care until one June 23, after testing positive for Covid-19.

– Rizal Manalo, nurse

Mr Manalo, known to friends as Zaldy, died on Sunday June 14 after spending several weeks in critical care at Glan Clwyd Hospital, where he had worked.

stream_img

The 51-year-old had worked at the hospital since 2001 when he was recruited from the Philippines.

His wife Agnes said: “Zaldy is a hard-working person who loved his job dearly. He’s a good husband and a loving father to his children. He protected and cared for us.”

– Richzeal Albufera, scientist

Mr Albufera, 45, was working as a biomedical scientist at Castle Hill Hospital, part of Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, before his death with Covid-19 on June 9.

A colleague said the Filipino was on the forefront of testing during the pandemic, with an “inspiring and grafting” work ethic and was “the epitome of what the NHS is all about”.

Richzeal Albufera

– Nassar Hussain, radiographer

Mr Hussain worked as a diagnostic services manager at the KIMS Hospital in Maidstone, Kent, after having worked for more than 20 years in the NHS as a radiographer.

Coronavirus – Mon Jun 1, 2020 (PA Media)

His daughter, Farah Hussain, 28, a Labour councillor at Redbridge Council, said he was passionate about his job, adding: “He was really into the latest technology and equipment and finding out what’s wrong with people in order to help them.”

– Mark Lowe, porter

The “brilliant” Mr Lowe was a porter in the radiology department of the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, working for South Tees NHS Foundation Trust for 20 years. He died on May 28.

– Dr Abdorreza Sedghi, GP

Known as Abdy, Dr Sedghi contacted Covid-19 in April before he died on May 27. The Iranian GP had been based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage since August 2019 and had “charisma and personality”.

Dr Abdorreza Seghi

– Allan Macalalad, theatre assistant

Mr Macalalad, 44, who lived with his wife Elsie, a nurse, and son Justin in Cardiff, had worked as a theatre assistant treating eye disorders for two years, and was described as a “perfect gentleman” and “a loyal team player”.

Coronavirus – Wed May 27, 2020 (PA Media)

A carpenter by trade, he had moved from the Philippines to Cardiff. He died on Tuesday May 26 after testing positive for Covid-19.

– Dominga David, nurse

Mother-of-one Ms David, a nurse from Penarth who had been at University Hospital Llandough since 2004, and was described as an “exceptionally hard worker and a respectful, kind and compassionate person”.

She died on Tuesday May 26.

Coronavirus – Wed May 27, 2020 (PA Media)

The 62-year-old from the Philippines is survived by her son, Renzie.

– Sylvia Tideswell, nursing assistant

Sylvia Tideswell, 60, had been working on the elderly care wards at Royal Stoke University Hospital since 2003 and died on May 25 after testing positive for the virus.

Her daughter Sarah said: “Mum was wonderful. She was caring and considerate and would do anything for anybody. She loved her job at the hospital and wouldn’t hesitate in doing everything for everyone else. She enjoyed her garden, going on holiday and walking her dog and took pleasure in the simple things like going out for a coffee and piece of cake.”

– Victor Dinoo, senior nurse

Mr Dinoo died in Leicester on May 24, having tested positive for the virus.

Margaret Garbett, director of nursing for University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Victor was a highly valued and respected senior nurse from the Clinical Site Team for Solihull, Heartlands and Good Hope hospitals and will be greatly missed. The trust is in touch with his family and offering support to them during this difficult time.”

– Ricardo Bonsato, care worker

Coronavirus – Tue May 26, 2020 (PA Wire)

Known as “Ricky”, Mr Bonsato moved from the Philippines to the UK with his family “to better their lives”, before working at Thornton House care home in Lancashire for two years. A GoFundMe page set up in his memory said he died on May 24.

– Joselito Habab, nurse

Known as Jo, the father-of-one died at Whiston Hospital on Wednesday May 20 with his wife, an A&E nurse, by his side.

Coronavirus – Fri May 22, 2020 (PA Media)

He was originally from Manila, in the Philippines, and joined the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust almost 18 years ago.

– Liz Spooner, nurse

Undated handout photo issued by Swansea Bay University Health Board of nurse Liz Spooner, who had worked at the same hospital for more than four decades and who has died after testing positive for coronavirus. The 62 year-old had been based mainly in the coronary care unit at Singleton Hospital in Swansea, South Wales. On Tuesday her death was said to have left a “massive hole” at the hospital, where she had been a registered nurse for 41 years (PA Media)

Liz Spooner, 62, had worked at Singleton Hospital in Swansea, South Wales, for more than four decades before she died on May 18 after testing positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday her death was said to have left a “massive hole” at the hospital.

– Neil Ruch, senior paramedic

Neil Ruch was “warm”, “highly respected” and had worked for the East of England Ambulance Service since 2013.

He died on May 18 having been hospitalised with Covid-19 in April, and a classroom at health and safety training centre Essex Medical Training is to be named in his honour.

99131865_651308755454342_6275107799693262848_n

– Dr Abdel Wahab Babiker, consultant

Dr Abdel Wahab Babiker, 70, had worked as a consultant physician at Scarborough Hospital since August 2019. He had been receiving care in hospital after contracting coronavirus and died on Monday May 18.

Dr Ed Smith, director of acute, emergency and elderly medicine at Scarborough Hospital, said: “Dr Babiker was an extremely energetic, hard-working, approachable and dedicated doctor.

“He was particularly notable for his ‘can-do’ attitude and supportive nature, and was well-liked by patients and staff alike.”

– Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, nurse

Undated handout photo issued by GoFundMe of Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, an NHS nurse known as the “big friendly giant”, who has died with coronavirus aged 46 (PA Media)

Andrew Ekene Nwankwo, who worked as a locum nurse at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, died with coronavirus on May 16 aged 46.

– Carlos Sia, healthcare assistant

Described as a “quiet and gentle” person, Carlos Sia, 62, died on Friday May 15 after spending several weeks in intensive care.

GoFundMe

He worked for Worcester Acute NHS Trust alongside his wife Cindy, a healthcare assistant, and daughter Clair, a nurse.

In a letter to staff, trust chief executive Matthew Hopkins said: “His quiet, gentle and respectful nature, his generosity of spirit, his sense of humour and his calming influence also made him popular with patients.”

– Paul Nutt, ambulance care assistant

Mr Nutt, who had just turned 60, worked for South Central Ambulance Service on the Wexham Park Hospital site.

Paul-Nutt-

He is survived by his wife Kim and two daughters, Charlotte and Louise.

In a statement, his family said: “Paul was the most loving and devoted husband and father, and he touched so many people’s lives with his joy and kindness.”

– Lillian Mudzivare, senior mental health nurse

Lillian Mudzivare, 41, who worked as a senior mental health nurse, died following a long battle with coronavirus, the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said.

Undated handout photo issued by Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust of Lillian Mudzivare, a senior mental health nurse for Forward Thinking Birmingham, who passed away this week following a long battle with Covid-19. (PA Media)

– Safaa Alam, midwife

Safaa Alam, 30, started her professional career as a nurse before training as a midwife at Birmingham Women’s Hospital, where she was described as a “true role model” known for her kindness and compassion.

She died after treatment for Covid-19.

Undated handout photo issued by Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust of Safaa Alam, a midwife at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s, who passed away following treatment for COVID-19. (PA Media)

– Evelyn Nicolas, care worker

Ms Nicolas, who worked at Maypole Grove Care Home in Kings Heath, Birmingham, died on May 14 after contracting Covid-19.

A friend, who set up a fundraising page for the carer’s family, said she was a mother-of-two “who would do anything to keep a smile on other faces”.

– Jun Terre, healthcare assistant

Jun Terre, 52, died on May 14 and was said to be “a gracious, quiet and kind gentleman with a smile that would light up a room”, according to Neil Macdonald, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive.

– Peter Gough, administration assistant

Peter Gough, 56, an administration assistant at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, died on May 12, shortly after raising a lack of personal protective equipment to a friend.

“No PPE for admin staff. Not even sanitiser gel as not enough for everywhere in hospital,” a message to friend Paul Saville read before his death.

– Peter Hart, ambulance paramedic

The “highly respected” ambulance paramedic and hospital emergency medic died on his 52nd birthday on May 12.

Coronavirus – Thu May 14, 2020 (PA Media)

He worked in the emergency department at East Surrey Hospital for Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust as well as doing shifts for the ambulance service.

– Norman Austria, healthcare assistant

The 61-year-old healthcare assistant from the Philippines was described as a “highly valued” member of his ward.

The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton said he regularly sang the song ‘You are my sunshine’ to calm and reassure vulnerable patients.

Mr Austria’s widow Shirley said: “Norman was a very lovable, caring and responsible person. We were married for 40 years and he was a wonderful husband. He was very proud of his family and loved his children and grandchildren very much.”

– Poornima Nair, GP

Dr Nair was a GP at Station View Medical Centre in Bishop Auckland, County Durham.

Her surgery posted on its website that she was a “much loved and valued colleague and friend” who had died after a “prolonged” Covid-19 infection.

– Dr Thaung Htaik, consultant

Dr Htaik, 65, had been working at the Great Western Hospitals NHS Trust since January 2019 and was described as “universally well-liked”.

drthaunghtaik300

He died after testing positive for the virus and leaves behind a wife, four children and three grandchildren.

In a statement, his family said: “He always put others first and we know just how committed he was to looking after his patients both at this difficult time and throughout his career.”

– Alanzo Smith, mental health worker

The 62-year-old, from Chingford, had been a mental health worker at the Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust for 22 years before his death on May 10.

Alanzo Smith 2

His twin brother, Spurgeon, described him as a “happy and jolly” man who loved his job, adding: “He would go in even when he was off work, he was a dedicated worker.”

– Dr Karamat Ullah Mirza, GP

Eighty-four-year-old Karamat Ullah Mirza had been seeing patients until two weeks ago.

His widow Estelle told the Clacton Gazette: “He was no ordinary man, he was an extraordinary, exceptional and astonishing man, who was absolutely fearless and daring and had enormous knowledge.

“He worked endlessly for the NHS and non-stop for this country.”

– Phil Rennie, ambulance care assistant

Mr Rennie was a patient transport service care assistant who was “extremely proud” to work for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), based in Oldham.

He died at Fairfield General Hospital in Bury on May 10.

Coronavirus – Tue May 12, 2020 (PA Media)

– Resy Manalo, care worker

Resy Manolo

Filipino nurse Resy Manalo, 64, worked at County Homes in Birkenhead, Merseyside. She died in hospital on May 7.

Her daughter told PA: “Even though she died a hero it was still hard to accept that she died alone under the world’s circumstances and not to even hug her for one last time.”

– Augustine Agyei-Mensah, learning disabilities nurse

Augustine Agyei-Mensah, known to his colleagues as Gus, was a highly regarded team member at Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

Gus

Originally from Ghana, he was proud of his heritage and “dedicated” to his young family.

– Tariq Shafi, doctor

Dr Tariq Shafi was the “greatly respected” lead consultant for haematology for 13 years at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford. His death was announced on May 7.

“Tariq… built an amazing team of dedicated clinicians and support workers, placing them and his patients at the heart of everything he did,” his trust said.

– Fiona Johnstone, hospital administration worker

Ms Johnstone worked at Biggart Hospital in Prestwick as part of the administration team. Colleagues said she was “valued and highly regarded”. Her death was announced on May 7.

– Onyenachi Obasi, nurse and health visitor

Onyenachi Obasi, 51, was living in Barking and Dagenham at the time of her death.

WhatsApp Image 2020-05-09 at 1.16.31 PM

She was described by her family as an “example of unconditional love” and died on May 6, five weeks after being put on a ventilator.

Her niece, Ijeoma Uzoukwu, told the PA news agency: “She loved her job, but that is what caused her to fall ill in the first place.”

– Jennie Sablayan, haematology nurse

Ms Sablayan was described as a “much-loved specialist” who had trained in the Philippines before joining University College London Hospital in 2002. A GoFundMe, set up in her memory, said she died on May 5.

Jennie

– Julie Edward, nurse

Ms Edward died on May 4 with coronavirus, according to a Go Fund Me page for her family, having worked at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading since 2017.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust commended her “kindness and dedication to her job”.

Julie Masinja Edward GFM

– Van Lang Hoang, patient transport driver

His death was announced by Barts Health NHS Trust on Monday May 4.

– Mark Woolcock, ambulance care assistant

Mr Woolcock was one of four members of Barts Health NHS Trust to die after contracting Covid-19. His death was announced by the trust.

– Dr Habibhai Babu, senior house officer

The doctor, known to colleagues as Babu, worked at Whipps Cross Hospital. His death was announced by Barts Health NHS Trust.

– Lalaine Lopez Pesario, care home worker

Lalaine Lopez Pesario was a care worker who died on May 3 with Covid-19.

“Always smiling and laughing, she was a breath of fresh air. She will be dearly loved by the staff and the residents. We will miss her terribly,” Yolanda Jones, director of Mumbles Nursing Home, said, according to ITV.

– Sue Cairns, care worker

The 58-year-old from Manston, Kent, died at Margate’s QEQM hospital on May 2, days after she developed a worrying cough and her condition worsened. She worked at a Kent care home for autistic adults with people she “absolutely adored”.

– Eleuterio Gibela, domestic services worker

The father of two, known by colleagues as Boy, died on Saturday May 2 after testing positive for the virus.

The 68-year-old and “true gentleman”had worked in domestic services at Blackpool Teaching Hospital NHS Trust for nearly 20 years.

Coronavirus – Mon May 4, 2020 (PA Media)

– Saad Al-Dubbaisi, GP

Coronavirus � Mon May 4, 2020 (PA Media)

Dr Al-Dubbaisi, a “loving and kind” GP from Bury who “gave everything for the community”, died on May 3 aged 59, after several weeks of illness with Covid-19.

Born in Iraq, Dr Al-Dubbaisi worked in the Greater Manchester town for almost 20 years, his daughter told the Bury Times.

– Mark Piggott, leadership team member

Father-of-two Mark Piggott was the head of capital projects and programmes at the Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, a team based at the hospital, and had also worked for neighbouring trusts.

Described as “a great family man, a loving husband and fantastic dad” by his wife Julie, Mr Piggott died on May 1 having contracted coronavirus, according to the Health Service Journal.

Coronavirus – Mon May 4, 2020 (PA Media)

– Afua Fofie, healthcare assistant

Afua Fofie is described as having an “infectious laugh and willingness to go the extra mile” for patients and those she worked with.

Afuo_Fofie_-_small (1)

– Robert Black, paramedic

The 52-year-old paramedic had worked for the Scottish Ambulance Service for 28 years.

He died on May 2 with confirmed Covid-19 and was described as “an absolute gem of a man”.

– Ray Lever, domestic services assistant

Mr Raymond Lever

Ray Lever, a domestic services assistant at the Northern General Hospital, was remembered by colleagues as a kind man and a doting grandfather. He died on May 1.

His daughters Rachel, Kathryn, and Rebecca said: “Dad was the perfect dad and grandad and nothing was ever too much trouble for him if it meant helping someone else.”

– Cecilia Fashanu, nurse

She was described by her family as “our superwoman” following her death.

She died at her workplace, Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, on April 30 after receiving critical care for a number of weeks.

The 63-year-old was employed as an agency nurse, covering shifts on a number of wards over the last two years.

– Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, doctor

“NHS hero” Dr Siddiqui died on April 30 while being treated for Covid-19, having worked at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester as a clinical fellow in its burns and plastics department.

Coronavirus - Mon May 4, 2020 (PA Media)

– Gill Oakes, hospice nurse

Gill Oakes was a senior clinical support nurse at Bolton Hospice – she died on April 30 after contracting coronavirus.

Leigh Vallance, the chief executive at Bolton Hospice, said: “She was a brilliant nurse who often helped new members of the team settle into their role at the hospice. We will always remember her kindness and her lovely smile.”

– Philomina Cherian, nurse

Philomina Cherian, a nurse at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, who died due to Covid-19

Philomina Cherian was a staff nurse and “incredibly caring friend and colleague” on the Acute Assessment Unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. She died on April 30 due to Covid-19, aged 63.

– Mark Stanley, paramedic

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said two of its staff had died within three days after contracting coronavirus.

The first, 57-year-old Mark Stanley from North Yorkshire, died in hospital on April 30. Mr Stanley’s friends said he was “such a great bloke” and extremely fit with no underlying health conditions.

Coronavirus – Fri May 1, 2020 (PA Media)

– Unnamed emergency medical technician for Yorkshire Ambulance Service

The second member of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service was an unnamed medical technician from West Yorkshire, who died in hospital on April 30.

Both colleagues “worked tirelessly for many years serving their local communities and were married with families”, the trust said in a statement.

– Suzanne Loverseed, care worker

Previously an ITU nurse, Ms Loverseed spent more recent years working in care homes.

In a blog post, her son Ian O’Neal wrote: “We might have had another twenty years with her; instead, we had to say goodbye via an ipad, unable to hold her hand.”

– Momudou Dibba, hospital housekeeper

Momudou 'Mo' Dibba

Momudou – or Mo – Dibba worked on Watford General Hospital’s Letchmore and Lengley wards. He died on April 29.

“He would go above and beyond for everyone, organising staff leaving parties and supporting everyone in their roles. He will be sorely missed,” West Hertfordshire NHS Trust said.

– Mike Brown, hospital linen porter

The “well-recognised and popular” hospital linen porter had worked for 20 years for University Hospital Southampton (UHS) before his death in the early hours of April 29.

Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 (PA Media)

– Dr Nasir Khan

Married well-recognised and popular father-of-three Dr Nasir Khan would “look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need,” according to his son Mahad Ali Khan.

Dr Khan was a locum doctor working at Dewsbury and District Hospital, who died on April 29 after contracting Covid-19.

– Karen Hutton, care worker

The “much-loved” 58-year-old, who died on April 28 after testing positive for Covid-19, was employed as a staff nurse at Lochleven Care Home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

Coronavirus – Wed May 6, 2020 (PA Media)

– Jermaine Wright, senior pharmacy technician

Mr Wright, 45, died on April 27 after contracting the virus, having most recently worked at the Royal Brompton Hospital.

Imperial College Healthcare Trust described him as an “inspiration” who “saved countless lives”.

Jermaine Wright

– Kenneth Lambatan, cardiology research nurse

Also known as Ken, Kenneth Lambatan worked at St George's Hospital (PA Media)

Mr Lambatan was just 33 years old when he died on April 27 after contracting Covid-19 and was “an extraordinary person, son, brother, nurse, colleague and friend”, according to a GoFundMe page posted in his memory.

St George’s Hospital, London, where he worked, said he was “described as a ‘true gem’ by those that knew him well”.

– Anujkumar Kuttikkottu Pavithran, nurse

Known as Kumar to his colleagues, Mr Pavithran was a staff nurse at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, where he was “very well-liked” according to a spokesman for his workplace. He died on April 27 having contracted Covid-19.

– Elma Cavalida, maternity assistant

The “bubbly” and “friendly” maternity assistant worked at Northwick Park Hospital and died on April 26 after contracting Covid-19.

She arrived in England 10 years ago from the Philippines according to a GoFundMe page set up by her husband.

Elma Cavalida GFM

– Julius Sana, healthcare support worker

Mr Sana, 40, fell ill with Covid-19 while working at a private hospital which cares for people with neurodegenerative diseases in Newport, South Wales. He died on April 26.

Coronavirus – Tue Apr 28, 2020 (PA Media)

– Eileen Landers, cleaner

The hospital cleaner with a “heart of gold” died after contracting Covid-19 on April 26 at Queen’s Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent, where she had worked for the past 16 years.

Coronavirus – Tue Apr 28, 2020 (PA Media)

– Fiona Anderson, nurse

The community staff nurse at Grindon Lane Primary Care Centre, Sunderland, “devoted her life to helping others” before she died on April 26 after testing positive for the virus.

Her family said she died “doing what she loved, working for the NHS and caring for those in need”.

– Jodon Gait, nurse

The 46-year-old had symptoms of Covid-19 before dying at home on April 25. He had been working for just over 12 months in the medical short stay unit at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he was described as “a dedicated, passionate, caring colleague”.

– Dr Martin Mansell, consultant nephrologist

The kidney specialist, a consultant nephrologist at St Peter’s Hospitals, Middlesex Hospital and Royal Free Hospital, London, died after contracting Covid-19, the Renal Association announced.

According to a social media tribute by his daughter, Dr Mansell died on April 24.

– Dr Paul Kabasele, eye doctor

Known for his “warm, reassuring and generous nature”, Mr Kabasele worked for a decade as part of the eye care team at Croydon University Hospital before he died having contracted Covid-19 on April 24.

Dr Paul K (2)

– Adekunle Enitan, intensive care nurse

The “kind and cheery” father-of-two died in hospital on April 24 after being cared for by the team at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent, with whom he had worked for five years.

Coronavirus – Wed Apr 29, 2020 (PA Media)

– Janice Glassey, healthcare assistant

The “much-loved” 66-year-old, who worked in the out-of-hours district nursing service for Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in Halton, Cheshire, died on April 24 after contracting the virus, her employers said.

Coronavirus – Wed Apr 29, 2020 (PA Media)

– Emelita Hurboda, nurse

A self-employed nurse in Nottingham, Ms Hurboda “made sacrifices to work abroad and moved to the UK to provide a better life and education for her family”.

– Tony Kabia, hospital security guard

Tony Kabia, a hospital security worker from Wythenshaw, Greater Manchester, “took pride in his work and brightened everyone’s day”, said health trust bosses. He died on April 23.

– Larni Zuniga, care home nurse

Mr Zuniga, who received his British citizenship in February, died on April 24 aged 54, at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

After arriving in the UK 12 years ago in a bid to make a better life for his family, according to a friend, he worked in the Surrey Hills care home in Godalming.

Coronavirus – Mon Apr 27, 2020 (PA Media)

– Dr Vishna Rasiah, consultant neonatologist

Dr Vishna Rasiah, who worked as a “clinical lead” at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, died after contracting coronavirus, the trust announced on April 24.

His wife Liza said: “He treated every patient and family he cared for as his own. I couldn’t have been prouder of him.”

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 24, 2020 (PA Media)

– Dr Thomas Oelmann, clinician

The 57-year-old died after being admitted to hospital with a dissecting aortic aneurysm. He was also found to have Covid-19, and died on April 23, according to a statement from DHU Health Care.

Stephen Bateman, chief executive of DHU Health Care, said: “Our thoughts are with Nenita, his partner, and his five brothers, sister and friends as they come to terms with their loss.”

– Sharon Scanlon, care worker

The “dedicated, hard-working” 58-year-old, a member of Powys County Council’s adult social care team in Mid Wales for four years, died of suspected Covid-19 on April 23. From Brecon, she was married and had two grown-up children and a granddaughter.

Coronavirus – Thu Apr 23, 2020 (PA Media)

– Eyitolami Olaolorun, paediatric nurse

The mother-of-four’s death was announced by her family on April 23.

In a tribute on GoFundMe, her children said: “She was an excellent paediatric nurse with 40 years of experience.

“She was caring and compassionate towards all her patients and their families, so much so, that some of them have become part of our extended family.”

– June Anderson, carer

Ms Anderson died on April 22 after contracting Covid-19, having worked for many years at James Dixon Court in Netherton, Merseyside, Sefton Council has confirmed.

– Mahadaye Jagroop, nurse

Also known as Mary, Ms Jagroop worked at Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, where she died after contracting Covid-19 on April 22.

“Mary was a respected and loved member of our team and touched the lives of many in her distinguished career as a nurse,” said Lisa Stalley-Green, chief nurse at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust.

– Angie Cunningham, nurse

Angie Cunningham provided “amazing care” as a nurse for 30 years before she died at Borders General Hospital, where she worked, on April 22.

In a joint statement with NHS Borders Trust chief executive Ralph Roberts, Ms Cunningham’s family said: “Angie was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, granny and great granny, as well as a friend to many more.”

Angie Cunningham

– Katy Davis, nurse

The University of Southampton confirmed the death of Katy Davis, who worked in child health and was described by her colleagues as “a nurse people would aspire to be like”.

The 38-year-old had underlying health conditions and died on April 21 at Southampton General Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

– Melonie Mitchell, 111 worker

Ms Mitchell’s death was confirmed by the London Ambulance Service, where she worked. Chief executive Garrett Emmerson said she “will be greatly missed”.

– Medhat Atalla, consultant

The “hugely popular and respected” Dr Atalla died following treatment for coronavirus at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), where he worked as a consultant geriatrician, the hospital said.

He moved to Britain from Egypt about 20 years ago and his colleagues said he cared for elderly people on three continents, including across the north of England.

Coronavirus – Thu Apr 23, 2020 (PA Media)

– Ian Reynolds, paramedic

Ian Reynolds, 53, had worked as a paramedic for more than 30 years, and for the last eight had been working as a member of the Selhurst Park pitch-side medical team.

Crystal Palace Football Club paid tribute to him and said he was a “much-loved colleague” and friend.

– Ann Shepherd, counsellor

Ann Shepherd, who had worked at the Moir Medical Centre in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, for 26 years, died in hospital, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

The 80-year-old, from Leicester, had underlying health conditions before contracting coronavirus.

Ann_Shepherd_website

– Sharon Bamford, care assistant

Sharon Bamford was described as a “warm” and “caring” healthcare assistant who worked on the haematology/oncology ward at Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Her death on April 21 follows that of her husband Malcolm, who also died after contracting Covid-19. Their son, Christian, was admitted to hospital with the virus but has since been discharged.

8C28B9E4-1BF6-42E5-AA433678690D0AC0_carouselimage

– Graham Thorne, hospital maintenance worker

After contracting Covid-19 the “quiet and friendly” Mr Thorne died at his workplace of four years, Bedford Hospital, where he was a “quiet and friendly” member of the team according to Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He died on April 20 according to the BBC, who spoke with his partner Debbie Cox.

Graham-Thorne-400×400

– Charlie Goodwin, ambulance worker

The 61-year-old was described as “an enormously respected member” of the first4care ambulance service in Nottinghamshire. He spent 11 days in intensive care with Covid-19 before he died on April 20.

Mr Goodwin had been an ambulance worker for two decades, and his wife Julie said he “wanted to help out and do his bit”.

Charlie Goodwin, a paramedic of two decades, who died with coronavirus on April 20

– Miharajiya Mohideen, adult care nurse

She had been working at Newham General Hospital for several years before contracting Covid-19. She spent 13 days in King George Hospital before her death.

Her son Javed wrote on a JustGiving page set up in her memory: “I am hoping to raise £10,000 for a water well to be built either in Sierra Leone or Malawi, where this will act as an ongoing charity for her.”

– Dr Yusuf Patel, GP and surgery founder

Father-of-three Dr Yusuf Patel, 61, founded Woodgrange Medical Practice in Newham, east London, where he worked as GP for over two decades before he died with coronavirus symptoms on April 20.

Dr Patel’s colleagues there have remembered him as a “simple, humble and honest man” who was “the life and soul of any party.”

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 24, 2020 (PA Media)

– Grant Maganga, mental health nurse

Grant Maganga died on April 20 at Tameside Hospital after 11 years of nursing, most recently at Hurst Place in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester, a rehabilitation unit for men with severe mental illness and complex needs.

“Grant was an exceptional nurse who cared deeply for his patients and lit up the room with his infectious smile and positive personality,” said Clare Parker, director of nursing at Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Mr Maganga’s unit.

Grant Maganga (PA Media)

– Kirsty Jones, healthcare support worker

The mother-of-two died after working for 24 years with NHS Lanarkshire, where she was described as a “selfless and bright” employee.

Her husband, Nigel, said: “She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and nurse… A void has opened in our hearts that will never be filled.”

Kirsty Jones (PA Media)

– Sadeq Elhowsh, orthopaedic surgeon

The 58-year-old father of four worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in Merseyside for 17 years.

His nephew Raeif, 32, said Mr Elhowsh was “truly a great friend and “an intelligent, kind-hearted, determined, cheerful and highly accomplished man”.

Sadeq and nephew

– Sophie Fagan, carer support specialist

Described as an “extraordinary woman” who “refused to retire”, Sophie Fagan, 78, was well known at Homerton University Hospital and across Hackney, first qualifying as a nurse in 1966.

Paying tribute to her, Homerton chief executive Tracey Fletcher said: “She refused to fully retire and, although she did reduce her hours, she was often to be found meeting relatives and supporting staff in the hospital when she wasn’t due to be. Sophie wanted to make a difference and caring for the elderly was her passion.

– Craig Wakeham, GP

Dr Wakeham had been working as a GP for 30 years, and a message on the Cerne Abbas Surgery website said: “He was also a leading light in both the Clinical Commissioning Group and Local Medical Committee, as well as a devoted husband and father to his two boys.”

He had spent several days in hospital after contracting the virus.

– Ate Wilma Banaag, nurse

Nurse and mother of three Ate Wilma Banaag had worked at Watford General Hospital for almost two decades, since she arrived in the UK in January 2001.

A fundraiser, set up in her memory, said she was “so hard-working up to her last working days” when she contracted the virus.

– Ade Dickson, mental health nurse

Mr Dickson had been working in the Barnet Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team at the time of his death.

The Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health Trust, which announced his death, said: “Ade was a highly respected colleague who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, Trust staff and patients.”

– Gerallt Davies, emergency consultant

On April 20, the 51-year-old, from Swansea, became the first paramedic in Wales to die after contacting coronavirus. He had worked for the Welsh Ambulance Service for 26 years.

Coronavirus – Mon Apr 20, 2020 (PA Media)

– Manjeet Singh Riyat, emergency consultant

Mr Riyat, the first Sikh to work as an A&E consultant in the UK, died on April 20. He was known by his colleagues at the Royal Derby Hospital as the “father of the emergency department”.

Coronavirus – Mon Apr 20, 2020 (PA Media)

– Joanne Klenczon, domestic supervisor

A 34-year-old domestic supervisor from Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Ms Klenzon’s death was announced by the trust on April 20.

Dr Sonia Swart, chief executive at the trust, said: “Joanna Klenczon touched the lives of so many people at NGH and she will be missed by everyone who knew or worked with her.

– Chrissie Emerson, healthcare assistant

Ms Emerson was working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn in Norfolk when she died after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a joint statement issued on April 20, Queen Elizabeth Hospital chief executive Caroline Shaw and chairman Professor Steve Barnett said: “The whole family at QEH is deeply saddened at losing Chrissie Emerson, who was such a valued colleague, and much-loved wife to Michael and cherished mother and grandmother.

– Grace Kungwengwe, healthcare worker

The frontline worker and grandmother is described as a “dedicated NHS worker, who loved her job and was actively working until she tested positive (for) Covid-19” on a fundraising page set up in her memory.

It said: “She was loved by many and her dedication and care for others was second to none.”

Grace GFM

– Edem Dzigbede, nurse

After a 30-year nursing career, Ms Dzigbede retired last year before returning to work on the respiratory ward at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Described on a GoFundMe page in her honour as a “blessing to everyone she came across”, she died on April 19.

Edem Dzigbede

– Donna Fitzgerald, care home manager

The 56-year-old worked at Amberley House care home in Plympton, Devon, in a job she “loved so much”, according to her family.

She died on April 18.

Donna Fitzegerald

– Josephine Matseke (Manini), nurse

Josephine Masteke (Manini), also known as Josephine Peter, died on April 18 at Southport and Formby District General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

She had been working at Southport on an agency contract since February and had been a nurse for 20 years. She was married with two children.

Josephine

– Rajesh Kalraiya, community paediatrician, and Mamoona Rana, trainee registrar in psychiatry

The North East London Foundation Trust (NELFT) confirmed the deaths of Drs Kalraiya and Rana, describing them as two “highly valued and respected colleagues”.

Dr Kalraiya was 68 and was working as a locum in Romford. Dr Rana was 49.

– Prem Lal, associate practitioner in histopathology

Ms Lal, who worked at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, died on April 19 after being treated by colleagues in the intensive care unit.

Her colleagues described her as a “mother figure” in the department.

– Keith Dunnington, nurse

Father-of-two Mr Dunnington was an agency nurse, working for Pulse Nursing at a number of health centres including Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust most recently, which said he was known for “always having a positive outlook”.

He died after contracting Covid-19, reportedly on April 19.

– Margaret Tapley, healthcare assistant

The “phenomenal, committed, kind-hearted” auxiliary nurse was still working night shifts when she died on April 19, at the age of 84.

Her grandson, Tom Wood, paid tribute to her and said she had inspired him to become a nurse himself.

Margaret Tapley

– Patrick McManus, nurse

Mr McManus, 60, had worked as a nurse in Staffordshire for more than 40 years when he died after contracting Covid-19.

– Unnamed paramedic for North West Ambulance Service

The paramedic was married with children and had worked for the trust for a considerable number of years.

Chief executive Daren Mochrie said the death will “deeply affect many people within the trust”.

– Jenelyn Carter, healthcare assistant

Ms Carter worked on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was well-loved by all her colleagues and patients, Swansea Bay University Health Board said.

– Michael Allieu, staff nurse

Homerton University Hospital NHS Trust confirmed that staff nurse Michael Allieu died on April 18 at Homerton Hospital.

– Dean McKee, care worker

The 28-year-old, who worked at St Vincent’s House care home in Hammersmith, died on April 7.

While the family had not been given official confirmation of his coronavirus diagnosis, they believe Mr McKee must have died of the illness and told PA that police let relatives “go up to see him and they had to wear the full PPE in order to go in the small room that they’d set aside”.

QPR fan and poet Dean McKee dies from suspected coronavirus (PA Media)

– Sonya Kaygan, carer

The “gentle, caring and kind-hearted” 26-year-old died on April 17, leaving behind her three-year-old daughter, who will be raised by Ms Kaygan’s mother, according to a GoFundMe page in her honour.

Ms Kaygan had been working for the agency Care UK, which had seen her work at various care homes, tending to work night shifts, according to her employer, to provide company for residents who do not sleep well.

Sonya Kaygan GFM

– Khulisani (Khuli) Nkala, mental health nurse

Mr Nkala, 46, a “well-respected and selfless professional nurse, who always put the patient first” had been working as a charge nurse in the forensic services at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust before he died on April 17, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Khuli Nkala 2

– Vivek Sharma, occupational therapist

The 58-year-old father-of-two died on April 17 after isolating since the end of March.

Described as a gentle soul who was kind and generous, he had been isolating from around the end of March as a vulnerable member of staff due to underlying health conditions, and became ill with coronavirus.

Coronavirus – Mon Apr 20, 2020 (PA Media)

– Linda Clarke, community midwife

Wigan Today reported the death of Linda Clarke, a 66-year-old community midwife at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary on April 17.

– Ruben Munoz, nursing assistant

Ruben Munoz, a father of two and nursing assistant at Surrey and Sussex NHS Trust for a decade, died on April 17.

Ruben Munoz (PA Media)

– Kamlesh Kumar Masson, doctor

Dr Masson, who died on April 16 aged 78, had worked in the NHS for 47 years. He founded the Milton Road Surgery in Grays, Essex, in 1985 and worked there until 2017, when he moved on to locum work.

– Andy Collier, nurse practitioner

Andy Collier, 53, a nurse practitioner at Hollins Park Hospital in Warrington, Cheshire, died on April 15, a spokesman for the North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

He was admitted to the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary in Wigan after becoming seriously ill on March 31 and died with his wife Carol by his bedside.

– Dawn Marshall, support time recovery worker

Most recently at Quayside House in Oldbury, Ms Marshall had worked for the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for 10 years before her death on April 15. The trust said she was “bubbly” and “always breaking out in song”.

Dawn Marshall

– Esther Akinsanya, nurse

The nurse and grandmother was working on the front line at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London before her death on the evening of April 15, Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust confirmed.

Coronavirus – Mon May 4, 2020 (PA Media)

Ms Akinsanya, 55, had been a nurse for the NHS for more than 20 years along with her older sister, Mary Idowu, who has also been fighting Covid-19 and has been in a coma in recent weeks.

Her son Samuel told the PA news agency: “My mother is an angel in human form.

“She was a people’s person, always available to stretch herself thin to help in any way, shape or form. She would sacrifice to ensure you were whole, nothing was half-hearted.”

– Barry England, leading operations manager

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust confirmed Mr England died on April 16, having spent four days in hospital after testing positive for the virus.

A statement issued on behalf of his family said Mr England was extremely proud to have worked for the ambulance service for more than 33 years.

– Lourdes Campbell, healthcare assistant

Known as “Des” to her colleagues, the healthcare assistant was remembered as “diligent and compassionate” by the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

In a statement on April 16, chief executive of the trust Fiona Noden said Ms Campbell died in the critical care unit at Royal Bolton Hospital after contracting the virus.

– Simon Guest, radiographer

A radiographer at Furness General Hospital, Mr Guest died on the evening of April 15. His wife Nicky described him as “special, a true gentleman and a great role model to all”.

– Jane Murphy, clinical support worker

Aged 73, Ms Murphy worked at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before being retrained as a clinical support worker.

“Jane would help anybody out, but would tell you if you were wrong,” a friend said.

– Dr Krishan Arora, GP

Dr Krishan Arora was a senior partner at Violet Lane Medical Practice, and had been a GP in Croydon, south London, for 27 years. The 57-year-old died on April 15 after testing positive for the virus.

Krishan Arora

– Gladys Mujajati, also known as Gladys Nyemba, mental health nurse

The 46-year-old, who worked to support people in Derby, has been described as “precious” by science minister Amanda Solloway, and “much-loved”, “warm” and “caring” by her colleagues.

Ms Mujajati, who had an underlying health condition and had stepped away from work in recent weeks, died in hospital, the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust said.

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 17, 2020 (PA Media)

– Amrik Bamotra, radiology support worker

Mr Bamotra, known to colleagues as “Bob”, was said to have “treated everyone like his own family”, and leaves behind a wife, daughter and son.

The 63-year-old had worked at the King George Hospital in Ilford, east London, for four years, and is suspected to have died from coronavirus. His death was announced on April 15.

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 17, 2020 (PA Media)

– Andy Treble, theatre assistant

Andy Treble (right) died on Wednesday (Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board/PA) (PA Media)

The 57-year-old, a theatre assistant at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital in North Wales, died on April 15 after testing positive for the disease.

His sister, Maria Molloy, described her brother – who had worked at the hospital for almost 40 years – as a “kind man” who dedicated his life to his profession and “always had a smile on his face”.

– Khalid Jamil, healthcare assistant

Mr Jamil, 57, died on April 14 after working in a ward caring for the elderly at Watford General Hospital, having joined West Hertfordshire NHS Trust in March 2006.

His daughter Sumaiyah Jamil, 22, told the Watford Observer her father was “an NHS hero who lost his life to coronavirus” but whose memories they will cherish forever.

– Juliet Alder, healthcare assistant

The 58-year-old mother had worked at West London NHS Trust since 2016. She died on April 14 and was described by Carolyn Regan, trust chief executive, as “kind, caring and thoughtful”

– Patricia Crowhurst, care worker

A carer for more than 20 years, Ms Crowhurst died on April 14. Most recently she had worked as a healthcare assistant for a nursing agency, providing care at a number of homes on Teesside.

Her daughters told ITV News “she was the most loving, affectionate woman that we’ve had the pleasure of being with”.

– Linnette Cruz, dental nurse

The 51-year-old senior head nurse at the Brynteg dental practice in Sketty died on April 14 having been admitted with Covid-19 in March, according to NHS Wales.

Brynteg practice owner Nik Patel said: “She brought love, light and joy to everyone around her and will be sadly missed by all.”

Linnette Cruz, 51, who passed away on April 14

– Steven Pearson, mental health nurse

Steven Pearson

Father-of-two Steven Pearson “dedicated his life to mental health”, said Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Trust, for whom he worked for 30 years helping vulnerable patients in the community.

A “highly respected member of the team with a larger than life personality”, he leaves his wife Anne, and their two daughters, Rebecca, 26, and Bethany, 20.

– Johanna Daniels, care home nurse

Originally from South Africa, the 67-year-old had been working in Pitkerro Care Centre, in Dundee, as a nurse. Said by friends to be “incredibly kind-hearted, selfless and dedicated”, she died on April 13 having fallen ill with Covid-19.

– Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, nurse

The mother-of-five was an agency nurse who lived in Leeds and worked at Harrogate Hospital. She died on April 13, aged 55.

Her daughter said: “It meant everything to be a nurse, she’s been doing it for as long as I remember – more than 30 years.”

Josiane Zauma Ebonja Ekoli, an agency nurse at Harrogate District Hospital, died after contracting Covid-19 (PA Media)

– Remigio Cabansag, housekeeper at a care home

Mr Cabansag had been working at Highbury New Park Care Home in London for almost eight years when he fell ill and died on April 12.

Bosses at the home paid tribute and said he was a hard worker who took “great pride” in keeping residents’ rooms clean and was “always willing to go the extra mile”.

– Barbara Sage, Marie Curie nurse

The 68-year-old, from Bromley in south London, died in intensive care on April 12 after spending more than 40 years working in palliative care, and the last 14 years with Marie Curie.

Coronavirus – Sun Apr 19, 2020 (PA Media)

– Rahima Bibi Sidhanee, care home staff

Rahima Bibi Sidhanee, who worked at Grennell Lodge Nursing Home in Sutton, south London, for more than 30 years, died in hospital on April 12 after contracting Covid-19.

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 24, 2020 (PA Media)

– Dr Peter Tun, associate specialist

The father-of-two worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for more than 21 years.

The 62-year-old, who died in the intensive care unit at the hospital on April 12, was called a “superhero dad” by his two sons in a tribute.

Dr Peter Tun was remembered as a “superhero dad” by his children (Family handout/PA Wire) (PA Media)

– Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, nurse

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died on April 12 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month.

David Carter, chief executive at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.”

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, a pregnant NHS nurse who died from Covid-19 (PA Media)

– Cheryl Williams, ward housekeeper

Housekeeper Cheryl Williams, who died after contracting Covid-19 (PA Media)

North Middlesex University Hospital said Ms Williams would be remembered as a “much-loved colleague”.

Ms Williams, who worked as a housekeeper on an elderly patient ward at the hospital in Edmonton, north London, died on April 12.

– Maureen Ellington, healthcare assistant

Grandmother Mrs Ellington, who was in her early 60s “would light up any room she entered”, worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol and died on April 12, having worked for the NHS for more than 25 years

– Leilani Medel, nurse

Mrs Medel, who worked as an agency nurse in South Wales, was described as a “wonderful and caring person”. Her employer, Cardiff-based Hoop Recruitment, said: “The nursing profession has lost a warm-natured and beautiful nurse who cared for so many vulnerable people during her nursing career.”

– Amarante Dias, hospital worker

Amarante Dias, who worked at the Weston General Hospital in north Somerset, was described as a “valued and much-loved colleague” who would be “greatly missed”.

– Melujean Ballesteros, nurse

The “dedicated and very caring” Filipino nurse, 60, died at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, on April 12, just two days after being admitted.

– Kevin Smith, plaster technician

Plaster technician Kevin Smith (PA Media)

Doncaster Royal Infirmary confirmed the death of plaster technician Kevin Smith on April 12, following a “brief, but courageous, battle with Covid-19”.

He worked at the hospital for more than 35 years and was “renowned for his warm personality, diligence and compassion”, the trust said.

– Oscar King Jr, hospital porter

Oscar King Jr, a Filipino porter at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, died on April 11, aged 45. He was said to have worked for the hospital for more than a decade, “always doing his job with great enthusiasm and joy”.

– Elbert Rico, hospital porter

A colleague of Oscar King Jr at John Radcliffe, Mr Rico worked as a porter there since moving to the UK from the Philippines in 2004 “and loved the work that he did”, according to a fundraising page published by his family.

– Gareth Roberts, nurse

The death of the “extremely popular” Mr Roberts, who came out of retirement in 2015 having worked since the 1980s, was confirmed by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board on April 11.

– Mandy Siddorn, pharmacy checking technician

Described by colleagues at Swettenham Chemists as a “loyal, hardworking and dedicated friend”, Ms Siddorn was a registered checking technician, the highest ranked non-pharmacist role.

– Donna Campbell, healthcare support worker

Donna Campbell, who worked at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff (PA Media)

Described by colleagues as “beautiful and kind-hearted”, the healthcare support worker from the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff died at the University Hospital of Wales on April 10.

– Sara Dee Trollope, nurse

A 51-year-old matron for older adult mental health services in Hillingdon, west London, Mrs Trollope died at Watford General Hospital on April 10 after testing positive for the virus.

The mother-of-four was described as “an example to every one of us” by her daughter.

Mrs Trollope with Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA Media)

– Brian Darlington, porter

Mr Darlington, a porter with Mid Cheshire Hospitals, was known for handing out sweets to his colleagues. He died on April 10, aged 68.

His wife of 46 years, Ava, said: “He was dedicated to the trust, and as a family we are grateful for and appreciative of all of the kind words and messages we have seen and received.”

Brian Darlington was a porter for Mid Cheshire Hospitals (Mid Cheshire Hospitals Foundation Trust/PA) (PA Media)

– Julie Omar, nurse

The trauma and orthopaedics nurse at Redditch’s Alexandra Hospital in Worcestershire died at home while self-isolating with symptoms on April 10. She was 52.

– Amor Gatinao, nurse

The nurse is reported to have died on the morning of April 10, having worked at St Charles Hospital, west London.

– Andy Costa, ward administrator

Mr Costa was one of the longest-serving members of staff at a mental health centre in London, having worked for 26 years in the NHS, most recently as a ward administrator at Highgate Mental Health Centre in north London.

The NHS trust paid tribute to his “diligence and loyalty” after he died on April 9.

Andy Costa

– Abdul Gellaledin, ambulance care assistant

Colleagues of Mr Gellaledin, who worked for Falck Ambulance UK helping to transport patients to and from Kingston Hospital, held a two-minute silence for him following his death earlier in April.

– Mick Gallagher, agency care workerThe 34-year-old had been working night shifts in a care home near Glasgow and was training to be a nurse at the time of his death on April 9.

He had just moved in with his partner John when he was diagnosed with the virus. He died suddenly, with John by his side.

John told Channel 4: “His last words were that he was scared, and I was scared too but I was there for him.

“And then he told me that he loved me and I said it to him as well, that I loved him and that we were going to get through it.”

– Aimee O’Rourke, nurse

The 39-year-old nurse and mother died at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, where she worked, on April 9.

– Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, consultant urologist

The 53-year-old wrote a Facebook post asking Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urgently provide every NHS worker with personal protective equipment just five days before he died on the night of April 8.

Doctor Abdul Mabud Chowdhury (PA Media)

– Dr Edmond Adedeji, doctor

The 62-year-old worked as a locum registrar in the emergency department of Great Western Hospital in Swindon, Wiltshire, and died “doing a job he loved” on April 8.

– Fayez Ayache, GP

Dr Fayez Ayache (PA Wire)

The 76-year-old general practitioner and grandfather died in Ipswich Hospital on April 8, having been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and coronavirus.

– Elsie Sazuze, care home nurse

Mrs Sazuze, who worked for Wolverhampton-based agency Totallycare, died on April 7 at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, according to the BBC, who spoke to her husband, Ken.

– Leilani Dayrit, nurse

Leilani Dayrit (PA Media)

Described as a “ray of sunshine”, Ms Dayrit, a Filipino nurse who worked at St Cross Hospital in Rugby, died on April 7.

– Donald Suelto, nurse

The 51-year-old, who worked at Hammersmith Hospital in west London, died on April 7 after going into self-isolation with coronavirus symptoms.

– Alice Kit Tak Ong, nurse

The 70-year-old, originally from Hong Kong, died on April 7 after 44 years of working for the NHS. She was described by her daughter, Melissa, as “generous to everyone else before herself”.

Alice Ong with her daughter Melissa, who is now 36 (PA Media)

– Janice Graham, nurse

The 58-year-old healthcare support worker from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde became the first nurse in Scotland to die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic on April 6.

– Syed Zishan Haider, GP

The 79-year-old family doctor, known as Zishan by colleagues at Barking and Dagenham CCG – where he worked for more than three decades, died in hospital on April 6 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The CCG chair Dr Jagan John said: “Dr Haider was a selfless man who loved his patients, and this is a tragic loss to our GP community.”

Coronavirus – Fri Apr 24, 2020 (PA Media)

– Barbara Moore, patient discharge planner

Barbara Moore, 54, a patient discharge planner at Aintree University Hospital (PA Media)

Described as an “unsung hero”, the 54-year-old grandmother died on April 6, the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

– Dr Alfa Saadu, doctor

The 68-year-old, who had returned to work from retirement, died on April 6 at the Whittington Hospital in north London.

– Jitendra Rathod, surgeon

A “highly regarded” associate specialist in cardiothoracic surgery at the University Hospital of Wales, Mr Rathod died on the morning of April 6.

Jitendra Rathod, a surgeon who died in Cardiff after testing positive for Covid-19 (PA Media)

– Lynsay Coventry, midwife

Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, announced the death of the 54-year-old – the first involving a serving NHS midwife after testing positive for the virus – on April 5.

– Emily Perugia, care worker

A care co-ordinator in Hillingdon, north-west London, Ms Perugia was just 29 at the time of her death, which was confirmed on April 5.

She was described by a colleague as a “lovely woman, who never said no to any requests”. Ms Perugia’s mother, sister, brother and fiance all work for the same NHS trust as her.

– Ibilola Aladejana, hospital receptionist

Known as Lola, the “much-loved” Mrs Aladejana was an agency worker who had been at University College Hospital for four years, most recently as a receptionist.

The mother-of-three died on April 4 due to complications of Covid-19, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her husband Ayodele Aladejana.

Lola Aladejana GFM

– Catherine Sweeney, care home worker

Ms Sweeney died on April 4 while being cared for at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley. In a statement released through the GMB union, her family said she was a “wonderful mother, sister, and beloved aunty”.

Coronavirus – Mon Apr 6, 2020 (PA Media)

– Glen Corbin, nurse

The 59-year-old had worked at the Park Royal Centre for Mental Health in Harlesden, north-west London, for more than 25 years and his employer, the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust, announced his death on April 4.

– Rebecca Mack, nurse

Rebecca Mack (left), 29, with friend Sarah Bredin-Kemp (PA Media)

The 29-year-old died on April 5, after going into self-isolation with symptoms. Her friend, Sarah Bredin-Kemp, said she was an “incredible nurse”.

– Liz Glanister, nurse

Staff nurse Liz Glanister (PA Media)

Aintree University Hospital said the staff nurse died on April 3, with her family describing their loss as “simply beyond words”.

– Dr Anton Sebastianpillai, consultant

Consultant geriatrician Anton Sebastianpillai (PA Media)

The consultant geriatrician died on April 4, four days after being admitted to the intensive care unit and two weeks after completing his final shift on March 20, according to Kingston Hospital in south-west London.

– Elvira Bucu, healthcare assistant

Ms Bucu, based at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, died on April 3.

A statement from Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said her colleagues described her as a “ray of sunshine”.

– Amanda Forde, GP receptionist

In a statement on its website, Vale Practice in Crouch End, north London, paid tribute to the “beautiful, caring receptionist”, who died on April 3 having contracted Covid-19.

– John Alagos, nurse

The Mail On Sunday reported that the 27-year-old nurse, who treated coronavirus patients at Watford General Hospital, died after a shift on April 3.

– Areema Nasreen, nurse

Ms Nasreen, 36, died on April 2 in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands, where she had worked for 16 years.

– Professor Mohamed Sami Shousha, researcher

The 79-year-old, who had worked at UK cancer research laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals since 1978, died on April 2.

His nephew, Abdelrahman Shousha, said his uncle returned to work to help fight the virus despite his age, adding: “My uncle was characterised by his humbleness, virtue and his adamancy to help and serve, whether it be his family, friends, his colleagues or his students.”

– Carol Jamabo, care worker

Mother-of-two Ms Jamabo, 56, is believed to have been the first care worker who died after contracting Covid-19 to be identified publicly.

The care worker with Cherish Elderly Care in Bury, Greater Manchester, died on April 1, according to a GoFundMe page established to support her family.

Coronavirus – Mon Apr 6, 2020 (PA Media)

– Thomas Harvey, nurse

The healthcare assistant, a father-of-seven who worked at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford, east London, died at home on March 29, aged 57.

Thomas Harvey (PA Media)

– Dr Amged El-Hawrani, consultant

Dr El-Hawrani was an ear, nose and throat consultant with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust. He died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on March 28, aged 55.

Amged El-Hawrani (PA Media)

– Pooja Sharma, pharmacist

Ms Sharma, a pharmacist at Eastbourne District General Hospital, died unexpectedly on March 26, according to a JustGiving page created in her memory.

Pharmacist Pooja Sharma (PA Media)

– Dr Habib Zaidi, doctor

The GP in Leigh-on-Sea died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, on March 25, aged 76.

Dr Habib Zaidi (PA Media)

– Dr Adil El Tayar, transplant surgeon

The 63-year-old died at West Middlesex University Hospital in Isleworth, west London, on March 25. He had been working as a locum surgeon.

– Charles Kwame Tanor, mental health worker

The 39-year-old had been working night shifts at Eden Place Mental Health Nursing Home in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, before he died on March 11.

Coronavirus – Wed May 6, 2020 (PA Media)

Mr Tanor’s partner Prudence King, his four-year-old son Charles and 12-year-old stepson said they are “devastated” by his death.