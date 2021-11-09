NHS and social care staff must have Covid vaccinations, says Javid
Frontline NHS workers and social care staff will need to have Covid-19 vaccinations in England to continue in their jobs, the Health Secretary has announced.
In a Commons statement, Sajid Javid said there is no doubt that health and social care staff “carry a unique responsibility” in the work they do and “we must avoid preventable harm”.
He said only those who do not have face-to-face contact with patients or who are medically exempt will not be required to have two doses of a Covid jab, with enforcement of the rule from April 1 next year.
Staff will not be required to have a winter flu vaccination, he added.
Care home workers in England have already been told they must be fully vaccinated by the deadline of this Thursday.
