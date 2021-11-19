NHS trust fined £2.5m for safety failings after deaths of two patients

An NHS trust has been fined more than £2.5 million over safety failings after an inquiry into the deaths of two patients during “dark days” at one of its hospital in 2018.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust was prosecuted by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following two separate incidents in which a mother-of-six and a 14-year-old girl, who were both suffering from sepsis, died after being “exposed to significant risk of avoidable harm”.

Natalie Billingham, 33, died at Dudley’s Russells Hall Hospital from multiple organ failure caused by a severe infection in March 2018.

A two-day hearing at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court was told teenager Kaysie-Jane Robinson, who had cerebral palsy, died in the same month after an inaccurate “early warning score” meant a sepsis screening tool was not triggered.

The CQC said the care both patients received was undermined by the trust’s failure to address known safety failings, which had been repeatedly raised in the months before the deaths.

The trust admitted two breaches of the 2008 Health and Social Care Act.

Passing sentence on the trust, District Judge Graham Wilkinson fined it £2,533,332 and ordered it to pay a £38,000 contribution to the costs of the prosecution.

Mr Wilkinson, who conceded that improvements in care had been made since the “dark days” of 2018, said: “We have all now heard and been deeply moved by the victim personal statements.

“To hear direct from the mothers of both victims and to witness first-hand both their distress and bravery is something that I doubt any present will ever forget.

“I have been informed that it is the first prosecution ever of any trust for failings within an emergency department.

Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

“One of the most significant features of the case when considering culpability was that the trust had been inspected by the CQC in a series of unannounced visits during the months preceding this tragedy.

“What was found on each occasion clearly shocked the inspecting team of healthcare professionals.

“It was against this backdrop that Natalie and Kaysie-Jane were failed by the trust.

“It is clear that had the trust reacted to the concerns of the CQC in a timely fashion, then this double tragedy may not have unfolded.

“It failed to act swiftly and decisively to the concerns raised by the CQC – those concerns themselves warned that lives and patient safety were at risk.

“Having reached that conclusion, this places the case for sentencing purposes in… the very highest category for such cases.”