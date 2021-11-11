NHS waiting lists at record high amid ‘unsustainable’ pressure

The number of people on NHS waiting lists in England is at a new record high as health service leaders warn the system is buckling under pressure.

Data from NHS England shows 5.8 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September – the highest number since records began in August 2007.

The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start treatment stood at 300,566 in September, up from 292,138 in the previous month and more than double the number waiting a year earlier, in September 2020, which was 139,545.

The number of people admitted for routine treatment in hospitals, however, is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

It comes as the NHS Confederation warned hospitals are facing severe pressure even before the full impact of winter has been felt, while ambulance trusts are failing to get to 999 calls on time, leaving some people with no care for hours.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said a survey of more than 450 leaders across all parts of the health service found nine out of 10 said the situation they now face is “unsustainable” and patient care is being compromised.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “We’ve still got thousands of people in hospital with Covid. Hospitalisation rates have started to fall in the last few days, that’s good, but there are still many patients in hospital.

“Then we’ve got the normal winter pressures, and then you add the huge amount of pent-up demand that has built up during the pandemic.

“You put those three things together and you’ve got a situation which almost every leader in the health service now says is unsustainable.”