NHS worker who had Covid twice left disappointed after holiday plans cancelled

An NHS worker who recovered from Covid-19 twice has been left disappointed after finding out Portugal will be added to the UK’s amber travel list, ruining her holiday plans.

Janice Darling, who has been a site manager for the Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust for 21 years, was due to fly to Portugal on Friday for a holiday with her friends but had to cancel.

The 59-year-old said she had Covid twice, and just wanted “a well-earned break”.

“I had Covid in March last year and spent time in intensive care,” Mrs Darling told the PA news agency.

“I got better and returned to work in my job in the NHS and worked tirelessly, believing the Government were doing the best they could.

“Now I just feel it’s a shambles. Why is it so hard for me to go on a well-earned break?”

Mrs Darling, from Welwyn Garden City, also has type two diabetes and said: “Being ill was frightening and has had long-term effects,” adding “before I had Covid I had not taken a day off sick in 12 years”.

Her friends have been left feeling “very upset” after having to cancel their holiday which they booked around eight weeks ago.

Mrs Darling said she rang EasyJet to cancel but was unsuccessful due to the short notice.

She has since been offered credit, but said “we have put parents into respite care at a cost of £2,000 so it’s just not possible to afford to go away again”.

Mrs Darling said she had been aware things could change, but said “having no warning is just not (on).”