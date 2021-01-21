NI coronavirus lockdown restrictions extended to March 5
Northern Ireland’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be extended to March 5.
Stormont health minister Robin Swann proposed the step to help drive down case numbers.
Ministerial colleagues at the Executive in Belfast agreed the move and there are suggestions the curbs could ultimately continue until Easter.
An extended lockdown closing non-essential retailers, keeping schools shut to most pupils and encouraging employees to work from home began after Christmas.
Family gatherings are prohibited and police enforcement has been stepped up.
Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster said: “Following a detailed outline from health highlighting continuing pressures on hospitals and intensive care units and the emergence of highly-transmissible variants the Executive has agreed that the restrictions will be extended for four weeks.”
The rocketing tally of new case numbers have began to ease off.
Struggling hospitals are expected to face even greater pressures by this weekend due to the lag between infection and serious illness developing.
A further 21 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died.
Another 732 new cases of the virus have been detected, according to the Department of Health on Thursday.
There are 806 Covid-positive patients in hospitals, with 70 in intensive care.