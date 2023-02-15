Nicola Sturgeon announces plan to resign, saying the ‘time is now’ to go

Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will stand down after eight years as First Minister after eight years, arguing that resigning is the best step for herself, her party and for Scotland.

In a shock announcement, the SNP leader told a press conference on Wednesday that she believes it is the “time is now” to stand aside but denied she is reacting to “short-term pressures” after a series of political setbacks.

The longest serving – and first female – First Minister said from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh that she will remain in office while the SNP select her successor.

“Since my very first moments in the job I have believed a part of serving well would be to know almost instinctively when the time is right to make way for someone else,” she said.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

Ms Sturgeon, who guided the nation through the coronavirus pandemic and led the SNP to repeated election victories at UK, Scottish and local level, acknowledged the “physical and mental impact” of the role.

“If the question is can I battle on for another few months then the answer is yes, of course I can,” the 52-year-old said.

“But if the question is can I give this job everything it demands and deserves for another year. let alone for the remainder of this parliamentary term, give it every ounce of energy that it needs in the way that I have strived to do every day for the last eight years, the answer honestly is different.”

This decision comes from a deeper and longer term assessment

The First Minister has suffered a series of political setbacks in recent months as her Government sought to push through gender reforms, only for them to be blocked by Westminster.

She insisted the row surrounding a transgender double rapist being sent to a women’s jail “wasn’t the final straw” but said it is “time for someone else” to lead the party.

Ms Sturgeon acknowledged the “choppy waters” but insisted her resignation was not in response to the “latest period of pressure”.

“This decision comes from a deeper and longer term assessment,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon rose to power unopposed after the ill-fated independence referendum in 2014, taking over from Alex Salmond, the mentor with whom she would come into conflict in the years to come over the handling of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Her surprise exit led political commentators to draw parallels with the sudden resignation last month of Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s prime minister.

Ms Sturgeon had planned to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum on Scottish independence, but her exit now raises questions about the immediate future of the cause itself.

But she vowed to continue in politics and said her life-long cause of independence is “being won”.

I want to see a Scottish Government that works hand in hand with the UK Government to realise our full potential as a country

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary in the UK Government, said Ms Sturgeon had been a “formidable politician”.

But he added: “Her resignation presents a welcome opportunity for the Scottish Government to change course, and to drop its divisive obsession with independence.

“I want to see a Scottish Government that works hand in hand with the UK Government to realise our full potential as a country.”

Sir Keir Starmer will also be closely following the next steps as the rise of the SNP to the detriment of Labour has played a role in keeping the party out of power in Westminster.

Ms Sturgeon indicated she will continue on the backbenches as an MSP “until, certainly, the next election” for Holyrood, which is due in 2026.

She described being First Minister as “the privilege of my life”, adding: “Nothing, absolutely nothing, I do in future will ever come anywhere close.”

Among those paying tribute to Ms Sturgeon was potential successor, and Scottish Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf who said he was “gutted” to see her standing down.

However, SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who has clashed with Ms Sturgeon particularly over gender issues, called for “reform and healing” in their party.

“Our party needs a leadership election that is about policies and not personalities,” she said.

“We must restore the SNP’s tradition of internal party democracy, open respectful debate and intellectual rigour and we must also put the welfare of everyone living in Scotland back at the heart of our endeavours.”

Potential candidates to succeed Ms Sturgeon include External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson; Secretary for Finance and Economy Kate Forbes; and deputy first minister John Swinney.