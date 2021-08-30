Nicola Sturgeon ends self-isolation after negative Covid test result

Nicola Sturgeon is no longer self-isolating, after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Scottish First Minister said she was “relieved” by the results of the PCR test, which she had taken after being identified as a close contact of someone with the virus.

Under coronavirus rules, double-vaccinated adults and all children can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

The First Minister had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.

Scotland had recorded more than 7,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a new record high, with Ms Sturgeon announcing she had been identified as a close contact.

Following the guidance, she self-isolated until receiving a negative PCR test.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted she was “relieved to report that my PCR test is negative”.

She stated: “Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated – with second dose more than 2 weeks ago – that means I no longer need to isolate.”

However she said she would continue doing regular lateral flow tests as an “added precaution” and urged others to do the same.

With the number of people with Covid in Scotland’s hospitals also rising, Ms Sturgeon also urged people to follow health advice and take sensible precautions.

She tweeted: “We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland.

“It’s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

“However, we can’t be complacent and are monitoring carefully.

“In meantime, please take care.”