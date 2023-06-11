11 June 2023

Nicola Sturgeon released without charge after arrest in SNP finances probe

By The Newsroom
11 June 2023

Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after she was arrested as part of a probe into the SNP’s finances.

The former SNP leader and first minister was arrested on Sunday “by arrangement” with Police Scotland.

The force said she was arrested at 10.09am and was released from custody at 5.24pm.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

