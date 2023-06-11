Nicola Sturgeon released without charge after arrest in SNP finances probe
By The Newsroom
Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigation after she was arrested as part of a probe into the SNP’s finances.
The former SNP leader and first minister was arrested on Sunday “by arrangement” with Police Scotland.
The force said she was arrested at 10.09am and was released from custody at 5.24pm.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
