Nicola Sturgeon tests positive for Covid-19
By The Newsroom
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ms Sturgeon tweeted she had been experiencing mild symptoms on Friday evening.
She will work from home over the next few days and told followers she would “hopefully” be back out and about later next week.
The First Minister met Sinn Fein vice president and first minister designate of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, at Bute House earlier on Friday.
