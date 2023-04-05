Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in SNP finance investigation
By The Newsroom
Former SNP chief executive, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.
Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man, understood to be Mr Murrell, is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.
Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.
A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
