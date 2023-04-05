05 April 2023

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband arrested in SNP finance investigation

By The Newsroom
05 April 2023

Former SNP chief executive, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell, has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man, understood to be Mr Murrell, is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges at New York courthouse

world news

One dead and 30 injured after train derails near The Hague

world news

Brother of Phillip Schofield found guilty of sexually abusing teenager

news