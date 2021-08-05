Nightclubs to promote vaccine to young people

The benefits of having the coronavirus vaccine are going to be broadcast to partygoers in nightclubs to help drive up the number of young people getting the jab.

Venues including Ministry of Sound and Heaven will help push messaging surrounding the jab at their venues, while Heaven will host a vaccine event on Sunday, as the Government tries to get more young people to come forward and receive their vaccination.

It coincides with the release of a question and answer film on vaccines featuring doctor and DJ Dr Kishan Bodalia – who performs under the name Bodalia – who began livestreaming his sets during the pandemic under the name NHSessions.

The Department of Health and Social Care said more than two-thirds of young adults aged 18 to 29 have received one dose of the vaccine.

If you haven’t got round to getting the vaccine yet, now really is the time to come forward and book in for your first and second dose

But there have been concerns over the uptake of the jab among younger people.

NHS medical director of primary care and deputy lead for the NHS vaccination programme, Dr Nikki Kanani, said: “While thousands of people continue to come forward every week, we must not forget that there are more than 5,000 people who are seriously ill in hospital with Covid and more than a fifth of those are young people – the vaccine remains our single best defence against Covid and I would encourage anyone yet to take up the offer of a vaccine to attend one of the many walk-in sites across the country this weekend.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Vaccines are saving lives, protecting people, and allowing us to regain some of the freedoms we’ve missed over the last 18 months – from visiting family abroad to dancing on a night out.

“It’s remarkable to see different sectors and industries step up to help get the country vaccinated, and my thanks goes to the Ministry of Sound, Heaven, and Bodalia, among so many others.

“Having a vaccine is one of the most important things you will ever be asked to do – get it to protect your loved ones and to make sure you can return to creating those special moments.”

Also from Friday, a new campaign will roll out across social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok, as well as on radio stations Kiss, Capital, Heart, Sunrise, and TalkSport, urging vaccine uptake in young adults.

Dr Bodalia said: “I want everyone to enjoy themselves as safely as possible now that clubs and music events are back. If you haven’t got round to getting the vaccine yet, now really is the time to come forward and book in for your first and second dose. If you’ve questions or concerns, seek answers from the NHS or your GP.”

London-based club Heaven will be hosting a pop-up vaccine site during the day on Sunday, where people can turn up without an appointment to get their jab.

We’ll provide the music and the good times, people just need to get both their vaccines so we can all keep dancing together safely

From September, people will be required to have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter nightclubs and other large-scale events.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “The response to the Covid-19 vaccine by young people so far has been phenomenal, and getting both doses of a vaccine will be vital come September for students and people wanting to enjoy the country’s nightlife.

“Thank you to the businesses who have pledged their support for the vaccination programme – I urge all those yet to get the jab to secure this protection and freedom for themselves.”

Lohan Presencer, executive chairman of Ministry of Sound, said: “It’s incredible to welcome people back on to our dance floor after so long. We’ll provide the music and the good times, people just need to get both their vaccines so we can all keep dancing together safely.”