Nine killed as US Army helicopters crash during training mission
By The Newsroom
Nine people have been killed in a crash involving two US Army helicopters in Kentucky, a military spokesperson said.
Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said the deaths happened the previous night in south-western Kentucky during a routine training mission.
A statement from Fort Campbell said the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed at around 10pm on Wednesday in Trigg County, Kentucky.
The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash about 30 miles north west of Fort Campbell.
The crash is under investigation.
