Amid mounting pressure on mortgage rates, the UK property market is under scrutiny as house prices continue to surge. Recent data reveals the fastest-growing neighbourhoods in England, with the average UK house price at £286,500 in April 2023, a slight increment from the previous month but £6,500 lower than the highest-ever figure in September 2022. Data from the Office for National Statistics has identified neighbourhoods in Newcastle which have seen the largest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared to 2021.

This dream eight-bedroom detached Victorian blonde sandstone property located at 38 Aytoun Road, Glasgow G41, is on sale for under £1 million. The home is surrounded by expansive gardens, features a sizable driveway and garage, original balustrades and a principal public room of approximately 24 square metres, ideal for large families or entertaining. The well-equipped kitchen leads to a large utility room. The property also boasts a decorative stone area with plants and a full enclosed rear garden extending around the house. Located in a desirable area, it is close to amenities, thriving coffee shops, and parks. For more information, contact Pacitti Jones.

Crystal Palace has been recognised as the best place to live in London for 2022 by The Sunday Times. The list, which is based on factors such as transport, schools, and community spirit, also includes King’s Cross, Victoria Park Village, Teddington, New Malden, and Hanwell. The average house price in Crystal Palace, famous for its park, community spirit, and stunning views, is £526,000. The area has seen a property price growth of 17% since 2020. The Sunday Times’ overall best place to live in the UK is Ilkley, West Yorkshire.

A former church and Sikh temple in Smethwick, built in the Gothic style, is set to be auctioned in July. Originally the Akrill Methodist Church, the building was threatened with demolition due to high repair costs but was repurposed when access changes were agreed in 2011. The auction of the 6,300 sq feet property, listed at a guide price of £375,000+, will be livestreamed by Bond Wolfe on 13 July. The building is considered suitable for a variety of uses or redevelopment, subject to necessary planning permissions.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), several neighbourhoods in Manchester have experienced a decline in their average house prices this year, with some homeowners seeing up to a 23% drop in their property's value. Although most parts of the city have witnessed an increase, with some areas rising by as much as 40%, these 10 areas have seen the most significant decrease by September 2022.

A delightful two-bedroom terraced house in Glasgow is up for sale for a moderate price of £110,000. Positioned well in Brentwood Avenue, the property boasts a comfortable living room, well-equipped kitchen, a family bathroom, and a private garden. Two ample sized bedrooms are located upstairs. The house, listed by Allen & Harris - Clarkston, offers easy access to local amenities. With its convenient location, this home is perfect for individuals or small families. Contact: 01413 765657.

This two-bedroom house, located at 174 Runcorn Road in Balsall Heath, has been listed on the market for £24,000. The property, advertised by Bond Wolfe Auctions on Zoopla, is set for auction on 13 July. Despite requiring considerable renovation to become liveable, the end-of-terrace home has a small back garden and good-sized rooms, making it a potential family home. For enquiries, contact 01216 594338.

This three-bedroom property in Kingshurst has been listed for £190,000, ideal for first-time buyers. Emma’s Properties estate agents listed the property on Zoopla on 19 June. The home features a large front garden with driveway, a sizable rear garden, spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and a separate bathroom and WC. Located at Campville Grove, Birmingham B37. For enquiries, contact 01217 214082.

This unique gatehouse, located at Dalnair Castle Estate's entrance, boasts exceptional architectural features, including an ornamental turret and deep moulded timber windows. The property, marketed by Clyde Property, Bearsden, includes extensive private grounds with a large driveway, expansive lawn, and a sheltered hot tub enclosure. The beautiful Octagonal extension houses the kitchen, dining area, and main living space. Additional features include two lower-level bedrooms, two upper-level bedrooms with an en suite bathroom, and a ground floor shower room. The property can be enquired about through Clyde Property, Bearsden.

Rental costs are climbing significantly in certain UK regions, with Glasgow seeing a 12.6% change over the past year, according to data from property site Zoopla. This £99 monthly increase amounts to a rise from £690 to £885 within three years. Other cities, including London, Manchester and Edinburgh, are also seeing substantial increases. Zoopla's executive director warns that this trend will continue unless the rental supply is boosted. To mitigate the issue, the UK government plans to introduce a Renters’ Reform Bill granting tenants more power to challenge rent increases.