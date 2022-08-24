Nine protesters arrested in Surrey after damaging fuel pumps on M25

Nine people have been arrested after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at service stations on the M25 on Wednesday morning.

Images shared online showed protesters with Just Stop Oil banners at Clacket Lane services, Kent; Cobham services, Surrey; and Thurrock services, Essex.

The climate group said 32 of its supporters blocked access to petrol pumps by sitting in the road with banners at around 5am.

Some also sabotaged petrol pumps by breaking display glass and covering them with spray paint.

Surrey Police said they were “working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters” from Cobham – which is near the border with Surrey.

There is currently no petrol available at either station due to the damage, including on both sides of Clacket Lane.

The nine arrests were made on suspicion of criminal damage.

“We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations,” police said.

Sophie Sharples, a 22-year-old student from Brighton, who is taking part in the blockades, claimed ending fossil fuel consumption is this generation’s “mission”.

She went on: “We have such a short window of time to act to avoid the complete destruction of all we know and love.

“For all life, and for the love of humanity, I have to do everything I can, and with my privilege I am able to face arrest, so I will.”

On Tuesday, Just Stop Oil blocked two oil depots in Essex and Warwickshire, resulting in 35 arrests.

The group warned it will “continue the disruption until the Government makes a statement that it will end new oil and gas projects in the UK”.