No 10 plays down suggestion of reshuffle to distract from Cummings appearance

Dominic Cummings
Dominic Cummings (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
13:41pm, Fri 21 May 2021
Downing Street has played down the prospect of the Prime Minister carrying out a Cabinet reshuffle on the same day that his former aide Dominic Cummings gives evidence to MPs.

A senior minister reportedly told the BBC that Boris Johnson was planning a shake-up of his top team on Wednesday to distract from the appearance of his former chief advisor Mr Cummings in front of a committee of MPs.

Mr Cummings has been critical of the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and on Wednesday said he had “a crucial historical document” which would expose decision making surrounding the first coronavirus lockdown that he would hand over to the Commons Health and Social Care Committee and Science and Technology Committee to which he will give evidence next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

However, No 10 played down the suggestion of a reshuffle and the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s not something that we would comment on.

“We don’t comment on such matters.”

Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in November after a behind-the-scenes power struggle, has called for a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.

He said the Covid plan was supposed to be “world class” but turned out to be “part disaster, part non-existent”.

