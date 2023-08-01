01 August 2023

No brollies needed in London today

By AI Newsroom
01 August 2023

Today will begin with conditions remaining mainly cloudy with sunny spells, and a temperature of around 14°C. It's a cooler start to the day, so grab your jacket as you step out. As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to a more comfortable 22°C. There are no signs of any rain today, so leave your umbrellas at home.

Tomorrow morning will bring a slight change, with scattered showers expected and a similar starting temperature of 14°C. As the day progresses, expect these scattered showers to become more frequent. However, temperatures will remain cool throughout the day, peaking at a gentle 18°C in the afternoon.

Looking ahead at the rest of the week, a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers continues to be the main feature. Temperatures will generally range between 14°C and 22°C. Be prepared for rain and shine all in the same day. Safe to say, it's an unpredictable week of weather ahead.

