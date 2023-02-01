President Joe Biden’s holiday home was searched (Evan Vucci/AP)
‘No classified documents’ found in search of Biden’s holiday home

The FBI has searched Joe Biden’s holiday home in Delaware without finding any classified documents, the president’s personal lawyer said.

Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Mr Biden’s time as vice president for review.

Bob Bauer said FBI agents spent three-and-a-half hours searching the home and that, “no documents with classified markings were found”.

He added: “Consistent with the process in Wilmington, the DOJ took for further review some materials and handwritten notes that appear to relate to his time as vice president.”

Wednesday’s search marked the third time in as many months that agents have scoured Mr Biden’s property in search of classified documents that he may have improperly held.

