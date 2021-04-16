No flights over Windsor during Philip’s funeral

By The Newsroom
14:49pm, Fri 16 Apr 2021
The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will not be disturbed by planes flying to or from Heathrow the airport has announced.

Windsor is often subjected to the noise of overhead jets as it is just six miles from the west London airport.

But Heathrow said no arrivals or departures will fly over the area during the funeral.

The airport is also prohibiting planes from taking off or touching down for a six-minute period coinciding with the national one-minute silence at 3pm on Saturday to mark the start of the service.

