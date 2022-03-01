No Nato allies are considering a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has insisted no Nato allies are contemplating heeding Ukraine’s pleas to enforce a no-fly zone over the nation to prevent bombings from Vladimir Putin’s planes.
The Prime Minister again rejected Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky’s calls for British forces to actively join the effort, warning it would trigger a wider war with Russia.
As the invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day, Mr Johnson visited Nato members Poland and Estonia to shore up support for the defence alliance.
But he ruled out British forces fighting in Ukraine, as he faced impassioned calls for a no-fly zone to be imposed to protect civilians as a major assault on Kyiv seemed on the horizon.
Mr Johnson clarified that the UK is not actively supporting British nationals volunteering to help the defence of Ukraine, contradicting an earlier remark from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
“I think for any Nato member to get involved actively in conflict with Russia is a huge step which is not being contemplated by any member,” Mr Johnson stressed during a press conference against the backdrop of armoured vehicles, at the Tapa military base in Estonia.
“It’s very very important to understand Nato is a defensive alliance.
“This is a time when miscalculation and misunderstanding is all too possible and it’s therefore crucial that we get that message over.
“When it comes to a no-fly zone in the skies above Ukraine we have to accept the reality that that involves shooting down Russian planes … that’s a very, very big step, it’s simply not on the agenda of any Nato country.”
