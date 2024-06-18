No new leads to find parents of three children abandoned in London, police say

There have been no new “significant leads” to discover the parents of three children found abandoned in London since 2017, police have said.

The three siblings – Baby Harry, Baby Roman and Baby Elsa – were found in the same area of east London in 2017, 2019 and 2024 respectively.

A judge ruled earlier this month that the link between the children, established through DNA testing, could be reported.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said their parents remain unidentified and that recent reporting of the case “did not generate any significant new leads”.

Detective Inspector Jamie Humm said: “The investigation to identify the parents of the three babies found abandoned in Newham continues.

“In the most recent case of Baby Elsa, we’ve gathered over 450 hours of CCTV, followed leads from relevant footage and spoken to members of the public alongside many numerous partner agencies and charities.

“The most recent update prompted a small number of calls to police but unfortunately these did not generate any significant new leads. We remain keen to hear from anyone who has information that could help us get some answers for baby Elsa.

“DNA work is also ongoing. We hope this might help understand their potential ancestry.

“This is a hugely complex and time-consuming piece of work that will take time to complete.

“We have also had to be mindful of the sensitivities that exist now all of the children are being cared for. Their welfare, including their privacy, is paramount.

“Colleagues at Newham Council continue to ensure all of their welfare.”

Baby Elsa was believed to be less than an hour old when she was found abandoned in a shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South in East Ham on January 18 this year.

Her sister, Baby Roman, was found in similar circumstances in a play area off Roman Road, Newham, in late January 2019, as freezing temperatures and snow gripped the capital.

In September 2017, Baby Harry was found wrapped in a white blanket in Balaam Street, Plaistow.

Harry and Roman – not their real names – have since been adopted.

Officers believe a woman seen in the area just before Elsa was found may have vital information.

She was wearing a large, dark-coloured coat with a light-coloured scarf or hood around her neck and was carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police using the reference CAD 6876/18 Jan.