No police investigation into Charles’s ex-aide over cash for honours claims

Police have not launched an investigation into the Prince of Wales’s former most trusted aide over cash for honours claims, but will consider further evidence if it becomes available, the country’s top officer said.

Dame Cressida Dick said the Metropolitan Police had made “initial inquiries” after receiving a letter regarding Michael Fawcett, who resigned as the Prince’s Foundation’s chief executive after a string of allegations.

Ex-Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker previously wrote to the force asking the commissioner to launch a criminal probe.

Michael Fawcett resigned as chief executive of one of Charles’ charities amid an alleged cash for honours scandal (David Cheskin/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked for an update during an LBC radio phone-in on Friday, Dame Cressida said: “We have received a letter, as you say, we have been making some initial inquiries. We have not launched an investigation. If people out there have further material for us we will of course look at that, if there’s further evidence.

“But at this stage, having considered the letter, made some initial inquiries and examined relevant legislation, some of which is in 1925 and some of which is the new bribery act, we have not launched an investigation.”

A probe into fundraising practices was ordered by the Prince’s Foundation and carried out independently by auditing firm Ernst & Young.

Its conclusion, released on Thursday, found that Mr Fawcett co-ordinated with “fixers” over honours nominations for a Saudi billionaire donor to the foundation.

He was also involved in directing money from the donor’s foundation to another charity, of which Charles was previously patron, it was revealed.

The findings will be shared with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR), which is examining dealings at the foundation.

Mr Fawcett resigned in November amid claims he promised to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz – a donor to the Prince’s Foundation.