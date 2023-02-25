Nokia unveils smartphone users can repair as part of new range

Nokia has unveiled a trio of new smartphones, including one designed to be easily repairable by users themselves.

HMD Global, the firm which makes Nokia phones and tablets, said the three new phones also offer up to three days of battery life as part of its commitment to create longer-lasting devices.

The Nokia G22 has a repairable screen, charging port, and battery, with owners able to access repair guides and parts through a Nokia partnership with repair firm iFixit.

It will go on sale in the UK on March 8, starting at £150.

It will be joined later in the spring by the £130 Nokia C32, which includes a 50-megapixel camera, and the Nokia C22, which HMD Global says is an ultra-durable device that is splash and dust resistant and has a toughened glass screen.

It is priced at £110.

As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices, the ability to repair smartphones easily and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market

“People value long-lasting, quality devices and they shouldn’t have to compromise on price to get it,” Adam Ferguson, HMD Global’s head of product marketing said.

“The new Nokia G22 is purposefully built with a repairable design so you can keep it even longer, and with advanced imaging on Nokia C32 and improved durability on Nokia C22, we are bringing even more value to the C-series.”

Nokia’s new devices have been unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona, where a number of smartphone brands are showcasing new and current devices.

Industry expert Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said: “As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices, the ability to repair smartphones easily and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market.

“CCS Insight’s end-user research reflects this with approximately half of mobile phone users in western Europe saying they would like to be able to have their device repaired at a reasonable cost if they break outside of the warranty period.”

Alongside the new handsets, HMD Global confirmed it was in the process of moving the manufacturing of its 5G Nokia devices to Europe for the first time – the first major global smartphone brand to do so.