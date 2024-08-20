Nominations open for next leader of the Ulster Unionist Party

Nominations have opened for the next leader of the Ulster Unionist Party.

Party officers met virtually on Tuesday morning to agree the process to replace outgoing leader Doug Beattie, who announced his resignation on Monday.

However it is understood that efforts are being made to call an emergency meeting of the UUP Executive over concerns around Mr Beattie’s resignation.

Mr Beattie cited “irreconcilable differences” in his resignation statement amid apparent internal tensions with other senior party figures.

On Tuesday afternoon, the UUP confirmed that party officers have set out the process to select a new leader.

The closing date for those seeking to stand for election will be 4.30pm on August 30, before an extraordinary general meeting on September 14 to ratify or elect the new party leader.

Mr Beattie, an Upper Bann Assembly member and a decorated Army veteran, was elected as UUP leader in 2021.

From the liberal wing of unionism, the Military Cross recipient took on the role pledging a progressive agenda and a move towards the middle ground.

His resignation comes after what was a relatively positive General Election result for the UUP, with the party securing a Westminster seat for the first time since 2017.

Mr Beattie had been the fourth leader of the party in seven years following stints by Robin Swann, Steve Aiken, Mike Nesbitt and Tom Elliott.

In his statement earlier this week, Mr Beattie said that it had been a “huge honour” to lead the party.

However he said it had become “clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me”.

“Irreconcilable differences between myself and party officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the party leader,” he added.

“Therefore, I shall stand down as the party leader and allow the party to immediately begin the process to select a new leader who may maintain the confidence of the party and continue the momentum I have started.”