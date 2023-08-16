Non-league football match abandoned after goalkeeper ‘racially abused’

A non-league football match in Warwickshire was abandoned when players refused to resume after their goalkeeper was allegedly racially abused.

Highgate United’s players refused to play the second half after their goalkeeper, Reece Francis, said he had received racist abuse in the match against Atherstone Town.

The fixture, in the Midland Football League (MFL) Premier Division, was ended at half-time on Tuesday evening after Highgate’s players told the match referee they would not continue, with the score at 1-1.

Atherstone Town, who were the home team, said they have apologised to Highgate over the incident, with two fans ejected and indefinitely banned.

Paul Davis, the match secretary for Highgate United, said: “The game proceeded until about five minutes before half-time and we were awarded a free kick in the centre circle.

“Our goalkeeper seemed to be taking rather a long time over taking it, he was talking to the referee, and then he went over to talk to our bench.

“Eventually the free-kick was taken and we got through to half-time and the Atherstone team left the pitch, but our players stayed on the pitch in a circle talking, so we assumed that something had gone on somewhere.

“When they came off we found out that one of the supporters had allegedly made a racist comment to our goalkeeper.

“I was very shocked. I don’t like anything like that at any level, at our level it doesn’t seem to make the same headlines as it does if it involves a top player.

“When something like this happens, we have to highlight it.”

Mr Davis, who has been the match secretary at the Solihull-based club for 15 years, said Mr Francis was “fine” after the game and had the club’s “full support”.

He said he had never seen anything like the incident before in non-league football.

In a tweet, Mr Francis thanked players and staff from both sides who had stood “shoulder to shoulder” with him after the incident.

Nick Corbett, chairman of Atherstone Town, said two fans had been ejected and indefinitely banned and said: “There is no room for that type of behaviour in our club or any club.”

It is unclear whether the game will be replayed.

Birmingham County Football Association, which oversees football in Warwickshire, has been approached for comment, but a spokesperson told the BBC it would not comment as its investigation was ongoing.

The incident on the same evening that a game between Arlesey Town and Potton United, in the Spartan South Midlands Football League, was abandoned after 61 minutes when Arlesey’s goalkeeping coach was allegedly racially abused.

On Saturday, a game was also abandoned between Droitwich Spa and Wednesfield, in MFL Division One, over a similar incident.