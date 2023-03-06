Northumberland Line that closed in 1960s to reopen in summer 2024
A north-east England railway line that closed to passengers in the 1960s is to reopen next year.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced that regular train services will return to the Northumberland Line between Newcastle and Ashington in summer 2024.
It was previously expected that the route would reopen by the end of this year.
The project involves six new stations being built at Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval and Northumberland Park.
Preparatory work began in January 2021.
Mr Harper said: “Communities in Northumberland can get ready for regular train services that will better connect people to jobs, education and opportunities while growing our economy.
“Restoring lost railway connections will drive tourism, boost local business opportunities and encourage investment across our regions, which is why I’m pleased to say that we are on track to reopen this historic line next summer.”
