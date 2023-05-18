18 May 2023

Norway ‘robbed’ in Eurovision, says Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

By The Newsroom
18 May 2023

Ben Wallace said Norway was “robbed” of Eurovision glory during an appearance with his counterpart from Oslo.

Alessandra finished fifth with her song Queen Of Kings at the contest held in Liverpool on Saturday.

At a press conference with Norwegian minister Bjorn Arild Gram, the Defence Secretary expressed his admiration for the song.

He praised Norway’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and added: “And they should have won the Eurovision Song Contest.

“You were robbed.”

The competition was won by Norway’s neighbour Sweden, with singer Loreen making history as the first woman and second person to win the song competition twice after her win in 2012.

