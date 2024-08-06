Norway to join UK carrier deployment to Indo-Pacific in 2025

Two Norwegian ships will join a Royal Navy aircraft carrier and other vessels on deployment to the Pacific next year, the Defence Secretary has announced.

John Healey, who met his Norwegian counterpart, Bjorn Arild Gram, on Tuesday, said Norway’s involvement in the deployment was “an exciting demonstration of the strength of our nations’ maritime partnership and the deepening of our relationship in the months and years to come”.

Norway will provide two vessels, including a frigate, as part of a carrier strike group led by HMS Prince of Wales.

A carrier strike group is the name given to a battle group led by an aircraft carrier and including several escorts including submarines, surface ships and support vessels.

The group will sail to Japan and the wider Indo-Pacific for seven months in 2025 as part of efforts to uphold a free and open region and build partnerships with regional allies.

It follows the deployment of a carrier strike group in European waters in 2023, which involved the Norwegian ship HNoMS Otto Sverdrup, and the involvement of another UK carrier strike group in 2024’s Nato Exercise Steadfast Defender.

Britain’s other aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, led a carrier strike group to the Indo-Pacific region in 2021, and the Royal Navy maintains a permanent presence in the region through offshore patrol vessels HMS Tamar and HMS Spey.

Mr Healey said: “This Government is determined to strengthen our partnerships with European allies to keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

“As a close strategic partner, we are delighted to have the Norwegian Navy join the Royal Navy on this historic deployment.”

During their meeting on Tuesday, the two defence ministers also discussed industrial collaboration, support for Ukraine and the need for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Mr Gram said: “The UK is Norway’s closest and most important European ally.

“We have a long-standing and very close defence relationship. With this joint deployment we are developing this co-operation even further.

“The Indo-Pacific is an area of growing importance for global security and stability, also for Europe.”