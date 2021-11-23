Not many recognised Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World, says fellow visitor

A visitor who sat behind Boris Johnson on a ride at Peppa Pig World on Sunday has said “not many people” recognised the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson’s trip to the amusement park has come under the spotlight after he spoke about it during a chaotic speech to business leaders on Monday, describing it as “my kind of place”.

Farhadul Azhar Tipu, 33, from Hertfordshire, was visiting the Hampshire attraction with his four-year-old daughter when they spotted the Prime Minister with his wife, Carrie, and one-year-old son, Wilfred.

Farhadul Azhar Tipu taking a selfie next to Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World in Hampshire (Farhadul Azhar Tipu/PA Wire)

“We were literally behind them on the ride,” Mr Tipu told the PA news agency.

“It was strange that not many people recognised him… he did attract a few people’s attention but not many people realised it was the Prime Minister.

“My daughter didn’t know who he was, she was just happy to be in Peppa Pig World.”

Mr Tipu took pictures of Mr Johnson on a multicoloured ride, with Wilfred sitting on his knee.

He said he greeted the Prime Minister and asked him how his trip was, to which the politician replied “Very nice”.

“There was civil dressed security around him but it was easy for me to talk to him as his security personals were very friendly,” he added.

Speaking at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conference on Monday, Mr Johnson said the Peppa Pig cartoon character is “pure genius”, despite resembling a “Picasso-like hairdryer”, and described the theme park created for children as “very much my kind of place”.

After widespread criticism, he later defended the rambling speech, telling ITV: “I think that people got the vast majority of the points I wanted to make and I thought it went over well.”

Boris Johnson at Peppa Pig World in Hampshire (Farhadul Azhar Tipu/PA Wire)

James Mancey, operations director at Paultons Park, where Peppa Pig World is based, said the attraction was “delighted” that the Prime Minister went on Sunday.

“The fact that Mr Johnson has chosen to speak at length about his visit during today’s CBI conference, positively endorsing the creativity and innovation showcased by Peppa Pig World and encouraging others to visit, is testament to the hard work of everyone at Paultons Park who create the wonderful experience our millions of guests enjoy each year,” he said.