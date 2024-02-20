Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane’s sentence ‘unduly lenient’ – Attorney General

The Attorney General has confirmed she will ask the Court of Appeal to review the sentence handed to Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane.

Victoria Prentis said she will refer the sentence for reconsideration after concluding it was “unduly lenient”.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order last month for stabbing to death university students Barnaby Webber, 19, and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 last year.

Valdo Calocane’s crimes were horrific and have shocked a nation

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three people who were hit by a van stolen from Mr Coates.

Ms Prentis said: “Valdo Calocane’s crimes were horrific and have shocked a nation. He brutally killed three innocent people, and violently attacked three other victims. Their experiences will stay in our minds for a long time to come.

“This was a case that evoked strong feelings amongst so many people and it was no surprise that I received so many referrals under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme to consider the Hospital Order handed to Calocane.

“My duty as a law officer in considering whether sentences may be unduly lenient is to act independently of Government, even when it is not easy or popular.

“Having received detailed legal advice and considered the issues raised very carefully, I have concluded that the sentence imposed against Calocane, for the offences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and attempted murder, was unduly lenient and will be referred to the Court of Appeal.

“My thoughts remain with all of Calocane’s victims, as well as their families and friends, who have shown such immeasurable strength during this devastating time.”