01 November 2023

November begins with light rain and drizzle in Glasgow

By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 6°C. The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 8°C, with the rain easing off a bit.

Tomorrow morning will maintain a steady temperature of 5°C, with less rainfall compared to today. The afternoon will see the same temperature of 8°C, with the rain persisting.

In the following days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 8°C.

