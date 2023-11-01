November begins with light rain and drizzle in Glasgow
By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 6°C. The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 8°C, with the rain easing off a bit.
Tomorrow morning will maintain a steady temperature of 5°C, with less rainfall compared to today. The afternoon will see the same temperature of 8°C, with the rain persisting.
In the following days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 8°C.
