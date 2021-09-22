Novichok poisoning death inquest should become public inquiry, says coroner

The coroner at the inquest into the Novichok poisonings in Wiltshire will request turning the investigation into a full public inquiry, after her counsel accused the Home Secretary of not engaging “more constructively” with the process.

The Royal Courts of Justice heard how coroner Baroness Heather Hallett previously requested Priti Patel’s provisional view on whether the inquest into the death of civilian Dawn Sturgess three years ago could be widened to a public inquiry to better examine Russian involvement.

But Ms Patel declined, stating it would be “inappropriate” to do so in advance of a formal request. Lady Hallett said she would now write to the Home Office doing just that, with confirmation expected by the end of this year.

Any public inquiry is unlikely to start before 2023, and will be held partly in private for security reasons.

Dawn Sturgess was exposed to the Novichok nerve agent used in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Announcing her decision, the coroner said: “As set out in my letter to the Secretary of State for the Home Department, I have firmly concluded that I cannot conduct a full, fair and effective inquest into the death of Dawn Sturgess if these proceedings continue as an inquest.

“I have seen substantial material that is far too sensitive to be made public, even in gisted form.

“I have no option, therefore, but to request the Secretary of State convert this inquest into an inquiry and I invite her to consider my request as a matter of urgency.”

She added: “I do understand the difficulties in Government… but I really do hope the Secretary of State can respond within the timescale considered.”

Cathryn McGahey QC, for the Government, said Ms Patel would “very much aim to make a decision” by Christmas.