Now Starmer sacks shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds as post election meltdown continues

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer returning to his north London home after completing his reshuffle
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer returning to his north London home after completing his reshuffle (PA Wire)
22:54pm, Sun 09 May 2021
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has sacked his shadow chancellor and his chief whip as part of an overhaul in the wake of the party’s poor performance in the local elections.

Rachel Reeves has been promoted to shadow chancellor as part of Sir Keir’s reshuffle of his top team, with former incumbent Anneliese Dodds relegated to party chairman.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner, fired as party chairman and elections co-ordinator on Saturday following Labour’s shock Hartlepool by-election defeat, will take Ms Reeves’ former post as shadow chancellor to the Duchy of Lancaster.

Nick Brown has been replaced as shadow chief whip by Alan Campbell, while Thangam Debbonaire has been moved to shadow Commons leader.

Sir Keir said: “The Labour Party must be the party that embraces the demand for change across our country.

“That will require bold ideas and a relentless focus on the priorities of the British people.

“Just as the pandemic has changed what is possible and what is necessary, so Labour must change too.”

