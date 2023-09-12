Now TfL set to introduce 20mph speed limits across eight London boroughs

Transport for London (TfL) plans to implement 65 km of new 20mph speed limits across eight boroughs by the year-end to reduce deaths and serious injuries on the transport network. The limits, part of the Mayor's Vision Zero goal, will be phased in across the boroughs with ongoing measures such as public education and street lamp banners. A road safety programme will also be launched, including a TV campaign in October. Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said the 20mph limits have previously helped reduce collisions and were important for making London safer.

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled plans for two new express bus routes, SL1 and SL10, joining the Superloop network. The introduction will link Harrow and North Finchley, and North Finchley and Walthamstow. Slated to begin operations later this year, the two services will run every 12 minutes from Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes on evenings and Sundays. The completion of the full Superloop network is expected by spring 2024. The upgrade is part of a £6m investment by the mayor to offset the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion's impact which started on 29 August.

High-speed mobile coverage will be introduced on London's Elizabeth line by year's end, beginning with the Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon, and Liverpool Street stations. The entire line is set to have 4G and 5G by spring 2024. The project, involving all four mobile network operators (Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and VMO2), has already launched 4G in parts of the Jubilee, Northern and Central lines. By year-end, 33 TfL stations will have mobile coverage, scheduled to expand to over 40 by springtime. The rollout is managed by Boldyn Networks.

Newham Council in East London is implementing a borough-wide 20mph speed limit to increase road safety and reduce traffic accidents. The scheme, which excludes the A13 Newham Way, A406 North Circular, Lower Lea Crossing and private roads, will be introduced in stages over the next two years. Transport for London data showed that most fatalities and serious injuries occurred on 30mph roads in the borough. Despite general support, the council's Labour cabinet has been criticised by Green Party councillors for delays in implementation and the two-year rollout.

According to recent Office of Rail and Road data, the Elizabeth line had the highest cancellation rate of any UK train service with 9.1% of trains cancelled between 23 July and 19 August. CrossCountry was second with 7.5% of cancellations. The UK-wide average was 3.9%. Howard Smith, the Elizabeth line's director, attributed the disruptions to numerous issues, including problems with Network Rail's signalling systems and a defective maintenance train. He reassured that work is underway with all involved parties to enhance the reliability of the service. Two incidents in July and August had significantly impacted the service, Transport for London stated.

London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, has rebuffed implementing a pay-per-mile road user charge, despite claims from think-tank Centre for London that it would be fairer than the current Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) and Congestion Charge Zone (CCZ). The think-tank's CEO, Claire Harding, warned against dismissing the scheme, citing it as a means to make drivers pay more fairly. She also noted the impact electric vehicles could have on government income from fuel duty and vehicle excise duty (VED), predicting that a pay-per-mile scheme may eventually be necessary. Khan's office confirmed there are no plans to introduce the scheme.

Londoners may face travel disruptions this weekend due to closures on Transport for London (TfL) services, including the Underground, DLR, and Overground. Disruptions include service changes on the Bakerloo and Piccadilly lines, and road closures due to special events, parades, and concerts. TfL advises Londoners to check updates via the TfL app or website before travelling. Additionally, Wandsworth Bridge will be closed for motorised traffic until early October due to safety repairs and lane closures will happen on the A40 between Hanger Lane Gyratory and Gypsy Corner until mid-November due to HS2 rail project works.

Transport for London (TfL) is seeking bids for a new Docklands Light Railway franchise agreement, worth an estimated £2.3 billion. The contract, which is set to run for eight years, holds the franchisee accountable for DLR network operations and maintenance. Bidders have until 2 October to express interest. The DLR will also welcome a fleet of 54 new turquoise trains between 2024 and 2026. Funded by the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund, these trains will increase capacity and aid in the development of 10,000 new homes across the network.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan supports a proposed Southern Rail Link that would connect Heathrow Airport with southwest London, Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire. The project, proposed by Heathrow Southern Railway Limited at an estimated cost of £1.3billion, involves a new track from Terminal 5 station joining the South Western Railway network at Staines. From there, trains would travel through Twickenham and Richmond or Hounslow and Brentford to reach Clapham Junction and Waterloo. A second branch could run from the airport to Virginia Water, enabling services to further counties.

Sadiq Khan's scrappage scheme was launched in January 2023 to encourage Londoners to replace older, polluting vehicles with cleaner modes of transport prior to the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). The scheme offers a range of grants, from £200 to £27,000, for scrapping or retrofitting cars, motorcycles, minibuses and vans, and is now open to all Londoners with non-compliant vehicles. The scheme aims to combat the climate crisis, reduce congestion, and improve air quality in London. Eligibility criteria and application processes can be found on the Transport for London webpage.