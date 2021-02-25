Number of black homicide victims at highest in nearly two decades

The number of black victims of homicide in England and Wales has climbed to its highest level in nearly two decades, figures show.

A total of 105 black victims were recorded in the 12 months to March 2020 – up from 96 the previous year, and the highest since the 12 months to March 2002.

Although the majority of homicide victims in 2019/20 were white, black people continued to record higher rates of victimisation.

In the three years to March 2020, the average homicide rate per million population was around five times higher for black victims than white people, and almost four times higher than other ethnicities.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) based on data from the Home Office Homicide Index.

They provide a detailed breakdown of victims recorded by police forces in England and Wales by factors such as age, gender, ethnicity and circumstances.

The ONS said the figures show “clear differences” in the age profile of victims across different ethnic groups.

Around half (49%) of black victims in the year to March 2020 were in the 16 to 24 age group, compared with 25% for Asian people and 12% for white victims.

White victims were the most evenly spread across age groups, which the ONS said may partly reflect the different age distributions of ethnic groups in the population.

The overall homicide rate for black victims in the three years to March 2020 was 49.5 per million population – up by just over two-thirds from 29.5 in the three years to March 2014.

The rate for white victims in the three years to March 2020 was 9.4 per million population, up slightly from 8.1 in the three years to March 2014.