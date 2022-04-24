24 April 2022

Number of Covid positive patients in hospital falls below 500 in Ireland

By The Newsroom
24 April 2022

The reduction in the number of Covid-positive patients in Ireland has been welcomed as a milestone in the pandemic.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said Covid hospital admissions had fallen below 500, according to the latest figures reported on Sunday.

He described the figure as a “a significant milestone and so very welcome”.

The number of patients in Irish hospitals with Covid was 532 on Saturday morning, but fell to 520 on Sunday morning, and to 496 by 2pm on Sunday.

Mr Donnelly tweeted: “All of the data is trending in the right direction.

“There are fewer patients with Covid being admitted to ICU, which had 40 patients with Covid as of this afternoon.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russian troops have ‘tacit permission’ to use rape as a weapon, says top human rights lawyer

news

Harry meets king of Netherlands after enjoying pint with friends in Irish pub

news

Arsenal fan Lewis Hamilton keen to turn Chelsea into a profit-making and winning machine

news