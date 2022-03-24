24 March 2022

Number of Covid sufferers in Scottish hospitals hits record high for fourth day

By The Newsroom
24 March 2022

The number of patients in hospital in Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19 has reached a record high for a fourth consecutive day with 2,322 people in hospital, according to latest figures.

This was an increase of 65 on the 2,257 reported the day before, with 26 in intensive care, up one.

Scotland has recorded 50 coronavirus linked deaths and 13,564 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data published by the Scottish Government on Thursday.

The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,246.

So far 4,340,913 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,089,448 have received their second dose, and 3,445,629 have received a third dose or booster.

Authorities said that due to methodology changes, cumulative vaccination figures reported today are lower in comparison to previous days.

