Number of people sleeping rough on any one night down 37%, ‘snapshot’ data shows
The number of people estimated to be sleeping rough on a single night in autumn has fallen by more than a third in a year, figures show.
There were 2,688 people estimated to be sleeping rough on any single night in England during October and November, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said.
This is the third consecutive annual fall, and a drop of 37% compared with 2019.
But it remains 52% higher than the number estimated in 2010, when the “snapshot” approach was first introduced.
Local authorities said the fall was due to the Government’s Everyone In scheme, where councils were instructed to rapidly rehouse thousands of rough sleepers at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Rough Sleeping Initiative which launched in 2018.
MHCLG said other factors should also be considered when comparing the annual snapshots – the weather, movement across local authority boundaries, the date and time of the snapshot and availability of night shelters.