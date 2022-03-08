Number of pupils absent for Covid-related reasons plummets

Pupil absence for Covid-related reasons is at its lowest level since before the pandemic, figures show, with the number of pupils off school plummeting over the last two weeks.

Absence rates for pupils fell sharply, with 58,000 pupils off for Covid-related reasons on March 3, down from 181,600 on February 10.

On February 10, 2.2% of pupils were off for Covid-related reasons, while on March 3 just 0.7% were off school for this reason.

And 45,100 pupils were off school with a confirmed case on March 3 compared with 135,600 on February 10, a fall from 1.7% to 0.6%.

It is still concerning, however, to note that absence among teachers and school leaders has fallen by a relatively small amount

The proportion of staff absent for Covid-related reasons also fell, with 5.8% of teachers and school leaders off for this reason compared with 7.5% on February 10.

The data also showed that 11% of all state-funded schools had more than 15% of their teachers and school leaders absent on March 3, down from 17% on February 10.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “It does seem from these latest figures that life is returning to something approaching normal in our schools, with a Covid-related pupil absence figure of below one per cent for the first time in a very long time.”

He added: “It is still concerning, however, to note that absence among teachers and school leaders has fallen by a relatively small amount, and that 11% of schools are still reporting an absence level of more than 15% of these staff.

“This means that some schools are still having to heavily rely on expensive supply staff to deliver lessons as normal.

“These figures show an improvement but the fact remains that the impact of the pandemic is certainly not over. It is important that everyone remains vigilant and continues to follow the Government’s guidance on testing and isolation if we are not to run the risk of a new wave of transmission and disruption in schools and colleges.”

Attendance is still below where it would usually be for this time of year pre-pandemic

Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It is good to see that staff and pupil absence continues to fall nationally. However, we know that headline figures can hide big variations locally, and there are some schools and many families and pupils that are still experiencing disruption.

“Attendance is still below where it would usually be for this time of year pre-pandemic. This should remind us that we are not out of the woods yet. Whilst everyone hopes that mass school closures are a thing of the past, we must accept that disruption for some may continue in the future, and our responsibility is to ensure no pupil is disadvantaged by it.

“It has been a very difficult winter for schools – and for pupils – and the disruption to teaching and learning over the last three academic years needs to be recognised. While the Government has put a package of adaptations in place for exams, these may not be enough to support some students who have suffered more disruption than most.

“And there is no such acknowledgement of the disruption to learning pupils have faced in primary schools – the Government plans for SATs to go ahead as though it is a normal year, when this year has been anything but normal.”