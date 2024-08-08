Number of top degrees awarded falls for second year in a row

The proportion of top degrees awarded to students has fallen for the second year in a row, figures show.

Three in ten (30%) undergraduate degrees in the UK were first-class in 2022/23, compared with 32% in 2021/22 and 36% in 2020/21, according to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

The proportion of degrees awarded a 2:2 rose to a fifth (20%) in 2022/23, compared with 17% in 2021/22 and 14% in 2020/21.

The latest HESA figures also show that nearly half (48%) of degrees were awarded a 2:1 in 2022/23, while 3% were awarded a third or a pass.

It comes after universities across the country pledged to bring the proportion of top degrees awarded back in line with pre-pandemic levels in July 2022.

The pandemic saw a rise in grade inflation after a number of institutions adopted “no detriment” policies on final grading as a result of disruption.

This approach typically ensured that students would be awarded a final grade no lower than the university’s most recent assessment of their attainment.

More female students gained a first (31%) than male students (28%) in 2022/23, the figures show.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, said: “The continuing decline in first class honours will be welcomed by many, given the many years of grade inflation that occurred in the past.

“The drop results from a number of sector-led initiatives as well as political pressure and the passing of the pandemic, as Covid-19 had meant grading became more generous.

“The change makes the top grade a little more meaningful for employers once again, even though close to one-third still get a first.

“But we’ll have to wait to see if this is a long-term trend or a shorter-term blip – it may be that the new government is less concerned by university grades and more concerned by other things, which could encourage people to take their eye off the ball.”