Nursery staff to walk out next month over council’s ‘fire and rehire’ plans

Nursery staff in North Lanarkshire will go on strike for four days in September over alleged “fire and rehire” plans, a union said.

Unison members have overwhelmingly backed industrial action in the row, with 97% voting for a walkout on a turnout of 77%.

North Lanarkshire Council insists the situation does not meet the criteria of “fire and rehire” as voluntary severance has been offered to affected workers.

Unison said the council is proposing to make early years practitioners on grade 9 redundant or ask them to work at a lower wage rate (grade 7), impacting 375 full-time workers.

The union claims the proposals could mean a pay cut of up to £6,500 for full-time staff, who are predominantly women.

Alternatives offered include voluntary severance, or early retirement on enhanced terms.

The council previously said “redeployment opportunities” are available and “any staff remaining will be subject to multi-year protection of their current salary”.

Unison has now issued notice that strikes will go ahead on September 7 and 8, and September 12 and 13.

The union’s local branch secretary Marie Quigley said: “The union’s doing everything possible to find a solution.

“The last thing in the world these early years workers want to do is go on strike.

“They want to be in nurseries supporting children and families and preparing them for primary school.

“But the council is threatening them with fire and rehire plans which would leave the majority £6,500 worse off per year.

“This just isn’t right. The council is urged to withdraw these plans and get back around the table with Unison to find a solution.”

Unison Scotland regional organiser Audrey Malloy said: “This action is expected to close nurseries across the council.

“The workers don’t choose lightly to strike, but they’re absolutely determined to see it through.

“This workforce of mostly women is grateful for the amazing support from families and the wider community in North Lanarkshire.

“The council must see sense, withdraw these plans and get back around the table to find a solution.”

Unison said the pandemic has led to a surge in children with special educational needs due to a lack of socialisation.

North Lanarkshire Council has been asked for comment.