Oasis fans will at last be able to see the band play live next year, with the Britpop favourites unveiling a string of concert dates.

Here is what you need to know about getting your hands on tickets and avoiding scams:

– Where will Oasis be playing?

Dates have been confirmed next summer for the Cardiff Principality Stadium, Heaton Park in Manchester, Wembley Stadium in London,Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park.

– When will Oasis tickets go on general sale?

Tickets for the UK tour dates will go on sale on Saturday August 31 from 9am BST (British Summer Time) and Dublin tickets will be available from 8am IST (Irish Standard Time).

– Where can I get tickets going on general sale?

Tickets will be available on www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com for dates excluding Ireland.

Dublin-only tickets will be available via www.ticketmaster.ie.

– Is there any way to boost my chances of getting a ticket?

Organisers have suggested that fans should sign up to official ticket agents ahead of time as websites will be very busy when tickets go on sale.

– How many tickets can I buy?

There is a limit of four tickets per household, per show. Organisers say only tickets bought through approved agents will be valid.

– Will age restrictions be in place?

Restrictions will differ between venues, so concert-goers may want to check for restrictions at the location they are planning to attend. Some venues, for example, do not allow children aged under five in reserved seating. Venues may also have rules around younger people needing to be accompanied by an adult.

– What if I need to re-sell my ticket?

Fans who can no longer attend the shows will be able to resell their tickets via Twickets or Ticketmaster Fan-to-Fan.

Organisers say fans should only use official resale platforms.

Ticket resales will be allowed at no more than the price that was paid – its face value plus booking fees.

– What if I decide to use an unauthorised platform to look for or sell tickets?

Selling tickets through unauthorised resale platforms will breach the terms and conditions and tickets may be cancelled.

Most of these scams begin on social media, where impostors create fake profiles to sell non-existent tickets. The simple rule for fans is always stick to official ticketing platforms and avoid deals which look too good to be true

People can also run the risk of being scammed by going through unofficial routes.

Scammers will piggyback onto popular events and earlier this year, Lloyds Bank estimated that fans of Taylor Swift had lost more than £1 million to ticket scammers ahead of her UK tour.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Hot on the heels of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking UK tour, fraudsters will be eagerly anticipating another run of sell-out shows next summer.

“Missing out on these landmark gigs would be devastating for Oasis fans who have waited so long for this reunion. But you can be sure that criminals are getting ready to ‘slide away’ with their hard-earned cash.

“Most of these scams begin on social media, where impostors create fake profiles to sell non-existent tickets. The simple rule for fans is always stick to official ticketing platforms and avoid deals which look too good to be true.”

– What might happen in the event a gig is cancelled?

The general advice on Citizens Advice website about ticket sales is that, if someone has bought their ticket from an official seller, the organiser will tell consumers how to get a refund if an event is cancelled or rescheduled.

People can also check whether the seller is a member of the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (Star).

Consumers may potentially have added protections depending on how they paid, for example if they paid by credit card they may be covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.

In general, when organising any concert, organisers may choose to have potential incidents written into their insurance policies that they could be covered for, if something did not go as planned.