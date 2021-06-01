Off-duty police officer believed hurt by Louth murder suspect
An off-duty police officer is believed to have been injured by a 29-year-old man sought in connection with the deaths of a woman and child.
Members of the public have been warned to avoid the Hubbard’s Hills area of the Lincolnshire market town of Louth and not to approach Daniel Boulton, who police believe may be responsible for injuring the officer.
Lincolnshire Police who issued a photograph of Boulton, said in a statement: “We are currently responding to an incident in Hubbard’s Hills, Louth, where an off-duty Lincolnshire Police officer has been injured. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
“It is believed that the individual responsible may be Daniel Boulton, who is wanted in connection with a murder in the town last night. Please do not approach him if you see him and instead call 999, and please avoid the Hubbard’s Hills area for the time being.”