24 July 2024

Officer stabbed at maximum security jail ‘stable’ overnight

By The Newsroom
24 July 2024

A police officer who was stabbed during an interview with a prisoner in a maximum security jail remained in a stable condition overnight, police said.

The officer from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Crime Team was stabbed in the chest at Frankland Prison, Durham, at around 11am on Tuesday.

A Durham Police spokesman said: “The injured officer remains in hospital and is continuing to receive medical treatment.

“Thankfully, he has remained stable overnight and is no longer considered to be in a critical condition.

“Our officers are continuing to support the victim and the ongoing investigation into the incident is making good progress.”

A man in his 60s was detained following the incident.

HMP Frankland is a category A men’s prison, the highest level of security, and houses some of the country’s most serious criminals.

