Officers will become ‘fatigued’ amid riots – Police Federation

Police officers will have their rest days cancelled as they face violence some have never seen before amid the riots – and they will become “fatigued” at some point, the Police Federation has said.

Broken bones and concussion are among the injuries police officers have suffered over six days of disorder which has seen hundreds of arrests in the wake of a knife attack in Southport last week which left three girls dead, the federation said.

It is not yet known how many police officers have been injured during the disorder.

Tiffany Lynch, acting national chairwoman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, told Times Radio: “What we’re actually seeing and our officers out there that are working incredibly hard for extended periods of duty, is unprecedented, and the violence that they’re actually facing, some have never faced before in their careers.

“We know of recorded injuries where we’ve had broken bones, concussion and such like, but we’re also seeing that these officers are working extended long hours and with the level of violence that they’re facing, they will be becoming fatigued at some point.”

She added the officers “will be having their rest days cancelled”, and will be “pulled off shifts or specialised departments to actually prioritise what is a national priority”.

National Police Chiefs’ Council chairman Gavin Stephens said: “This is a challenging time for forces and I want to extend my thanks to the officers and staff who have carried out their roles with dignity, bravery and professionalism in the face of sustained violence and assaults.

“There have been a number of officers injured, some have been hospitalised after putting themselves in harm’s way to protect others, and I wish them a full recovery.

“Officers do not go to work to be assaulted or attacked and it is completely unacceptable.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to police officers tackling disorder on the streets during Monday morning’s emergency Cobra meeting.

His official spokesman told reporters: “The PM paid tribute to the hard work of police officers over the past week and sent best wishes to those who have been injured protecting our streets.

“There have been hundreds of arrests and people are already being charged, and police will continue to update on the specifics in relation to progress or arrests and charging.

“The police are continuing to deploy additional resources around the country at strategic locations where necessary.”

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about the safety of solicitors after reports of threats.

Law Society of England and Wales president Nick Emmerson said they have “serious concerns” after names and addresses of a number of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies were shared on a list of targets for further protest and violence.