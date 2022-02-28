Olympic curling team talks about response to epic gold win in new interview

Team GB’s women’s curling team have shared what their lives have been like since winning gold at the Beijing Olympics in a new interview.

Eve Muirhead, Vicky White, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith secured Team GB’s only gold medal at this year’s games when they crushed Japan 10-3.

After their epic win, they have described the whirlwind of emotions felt since returning home and how touched they were to receive a message of congratulations from the Queen.

“It was such a great honour to get a message from the Queen,” team captain Muirhead told Hello! magazine.

“To think that, even though she had Covid-19, she was thinking of us… it’s a huge privilege and it just goes to show what we have done is something incredible.”

The 31-year-old, who has been pictured with her fellow team players in glamorous outfits for the magazine interview, also talks about the hero’s welcome she received when returning to her home in Scotland.

“My road was decorated with balloons and bunting and there were about 200 people, including children, waiting for me to arrive,” she said.

“It was mental. Unbelievable! It’s incredible to know that I’ve got such great neighbourhood.”

Vice-captain White speaks about how happy she is having achieved more than her fiance Greg Drummond’s silver medal in curling from the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

“I have bettered Greg, which is amazing,” she said.

“I had eight years of him trumping his silver medal at me, so now if he says anything I can just wave mine and say ‘Remember, I got the gold!”

Great Britain curling gold medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith at The Curling Club in The Langham Hotel, London (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Dodds recalls how she overcame disappointment at the games, coming fourth with her partner Bruce Mouat in the mixed curling doubles before going on to win the women’s title.

“That was really hard to take,” she told the magazine.

“But the girls gave me great support and once we started the round robin, it got pushed to the back of my head.”

She adds: “We’ve been through a total rollercoaster together and I don’t think I would want any other four girls by my side, because I think we just kind of complement each other so well.

“I think we’re all just kind of taking it in and enjoying the ride.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine out now.