Olympic gold medallists to be honoured in Co Down

Two of Northern Ireland’s Olympic gold medallists are set to be celebrated at a special homecoming event in Co Down later.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan won a gold medal in his specialist pommel horse event as part of Team Ireland at the Paris Games, while swimmer Jack McMillan struck gold with the Team GB men’s relay event.

They will be part of an event organised by Ards and North Down Council for the total 10 athletes from the borough who competed in this summer’s Olympics for either Team Ireland or Team GB.

Equestrian competitor Abi Lyle and runner Rachel McCann will also be taking part in the public event at Conway Square in Newtownards this evening.

This has been Northern Ireland’s most successful Olympic Games, with athletes from the region winning a record seven medals, including four gold in Paris.

Homecoming events have already taken place for gold and bronze medallist swimmer Daniel Wiffen on Tuesday evening in Magheralin and for gold medallist rower Hannah Scott on Wednesday in Coleraine.

Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said an official event will be held later this year to celebrate Northern Ireland’s success at the Olympics.

It is set to be open to the public, and also celebrate athletes who will take part in the Paralympic Games, which are due to start in Paris later this month.

“I want to celebrate our Olympians, not just those that won medals, but also those that took part because it’s an incredible achievement,” he said.

“I want to celebrate them and I also want to make sure that we have a lasting legacy.

“My officials have been tasked by me with creating a celebration appropriate to the fantastic achievements that we saw displayed in Paris.”