Olympics travel disruption: How else can I get to Paris?

Sports fans travelling by train to Paris for the Olympics opening ceremony have had their plans thrown into jeopardy by arson attacks on the French rail network.

Eurostar has advised customers to postpone their trips if they can and said it will cancel 25% of trains on Friday and over the weekend, but there are several other ways to reach the French capital.

Here the PA news agency looks at four alternative ways stranded passengers can get to Paris.

– Drive

While travelling by rail may not be an option, drivers can still make it in time for the start of the Games.

Drivers will need to reach Calais in northern France by ferry or Eurotunnel, before re-joining the road for the approximately three-and-a-half-hour drive to Paris.

The cheapest P&O ferry leaving Dover on Friday costs £149 and arrives into Calais at 8.05pm, so punters will have to purchase a more expensive ticket if they want to reach Paris before the ceremony begins at 7.30pm.

The Eurotunnel is offering all standard crossings from Folkestone at £248, with the earliest available reaching Calais at 2.53pm.

– Coach

Coach travel will most likely be the cheapest way to reach Paris.

Flixbus is offering direct coaches from Stratford and Greenwich for £193, but available seats are selling fast and both options arrive in Paris past midnight.

While you could catch the first day of medal events, this is not an option for those with plans to watch the Opening Ceremony.

– Fly

According to Skyscanner, there are no direct flights available on Friday from London or Manchester to Paris, so fans will have to wait until Saturday for their earliest chance to reach the French capital.

EasyJet offers a direct flight touching down at Charles De Gaulle Airport at 8.55pm for £173, while a British Airways flight arriving at 10.55pm is slightly more expensive at £216.

– Charter a flight

If money is no object then passengers could arrive in style by chartering a private jet from Farnborough Airport, which is estimated to cost around £7,000 if booked through PrivateFly.