15 December 2021

UK records highest daily total of Covid cases as Omicron spreads

By UK Newsroom
15 December 2021

The UK has recorded the highest daily total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads.

Official figures show there had been 78,610 new cases recorded as of 9am on Wednesday.

It is the highest figure announced since mass testing began in summer last year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference from Downing Street later on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Toddler Star Hobson’s ‘evil’ murderer given life sentence and her mother also jailed for eight years

news

Katie Price escapes prison following drug and drink-fuelled car crash while disqualified

news

People seen throwing themselves from burning building in fatal suspected arson attack

news